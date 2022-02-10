Actors continue to join the cast of El Continental

With Mel Gibson in the role of Cormack, “The Mainland”the new series of StarzPlayis taking shape and add new names to the cast.

This adaptation of the successful film franchise “John Wick”starring Keanu Reeveswill arrive at Starz in the United States Y StarzPlay in Europe, Latin America and JapanPossibly sometime in 2023 as it is still in early stage production.

Ray McKinnonchosen for the role of Jenkins, katie mcgrathchosen for the role of The Adjudicator, and adam shapirochosen for the role of Lemmy, join Gibson like this, Hubert Point Du Jour like miles, Jessica Allen What Lou, Mishel Prada like kd, Nhung Kate like Yen, ben robson What Uncle Charlie, Ayomide Adegun What Charon and Jeremy Bob like Mayhew.

“The Mainland” will explore the origin behind the hotel for assassins, the centerpiece of the universe of John Wick, through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott who is drawn into the hellish landscape of 1975 New York to confront a past he thought he left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to take over the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the most dangerous criminals in the world.

Related news

The series will have three episodes. executive producer Albert Hughes Direct to Night One and Night ThreeWhile Charlotte Brandstrom Direct to Night Two.

The film franchise “John Wick” has raised more than $600 million at the worldwide box office and each delivery almost doubles the collection of the previous one. “John Wick: Chapter Four” It is currently shooting in Germany, France and Japan.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!