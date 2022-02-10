Actors continue to join the cast of El Continental

With Mel Gibson in the role of Cormack, “The Mainland”the new series of StarzPlayis taking shape and add new names to the cast.

This adaptation of the successful film franchise “John Wick”starring Keanu Reeveswill arrive at Starz in the United States Y StarzPlay in Europe, Latin America and JapanPossibly sometime in 2023 as it is still in early stage production.

