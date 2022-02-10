A healthy diet prevents coronavirus – El Sol de Hidalgo

It is essential to maintain a healthy diet to strengthen the immune system in order to avoid diseases, as is the case with Covid-19, reported the Hidalgo Health Secretariat (SSH) within the framework of Nutritionist’s Day.

“The work of nutritionists is essential for the population to acquire good eating habits, through actions of prevention, education, care, rehabilitation and health care that provide tools to combat chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension or diabetes, so their work is essential in the fight against diseases that afflict the population.

In addition, particularly in this time of pandemic, the guidance and advice of these health professionals is essential to keep the immune system elevated in the face of any threat, since an immune system through proper nutrition acts as a modulator, preventing viral diseases, bacterial as well as chronic.

It was specified that nutritionists do not prohibit food, but rather guide what should be eaten and the amounts that should be consumed.

An example of this is the design of diets in health services, based on the illness of the patients, such as high triglycerides, high cholesterol, uric acid, HIV/AIDS, cancer, lupus, even rheumatological disorders.

The Day of the Nutritionist in Mexico is commemorated every January 27 as a way to recognize their contribution in this fight against fundamentally prevalent diseases in Mexicans.