5 movies to “turn on” this February 14

One way to celebrate Day of love and Friendship is with a good dose of cinema, that’s why we present you five films available on the main platforms of streamingto “turn on” this February 14.

Nymphomania: part one

Nymphomania from director Lars von Trier, is an unmissable classic about human impulses towards sexuality. In this tape, a woman named Joe, who defines herself as a “nymphomaniac”, that is to say that she feels an exaggerated or exacerbated sexual desire, tells the story of her sexual life to the man who saved her from being the victim of a beating in an alley. because of his uncontrollable desire.

Joe narrates his experiences, which left consequences on those who were part of his life, while Seligman, his rescuer, tries to curb his interest in these topics by talking about his hobbies of fishing, organ music and Fibonacci numbers. .

It is recommended only for those over 18 years of age.

Available in: Netflix.

Based on the novel by EL Jamesthis tape tells the story of the billionaire Christian Gray and student Anastasia Steelewho become entangled in a story of eroticism and sensuality that will lead Steele to explore different forms of sex, sadomasochism and sexual fetishisms that will eventually end in love.

The film directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and starring Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Ehle narrates the journey of the characters who finally end up in love.

It is recommended only for those over 18 years of age.

Available in: Netflix, Amazon Prime and Claro Video

The twisted story of the unusual love that arises between a perfectionist lawyer and his neurotic secretary is the story that the film portrays. Secretary or “The Secretary”.

Directed by Steven Shainberg and starring James Spader, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jeremy Davies, “The Secretary” portrays the working relationship between Lee Hollaway and Edward Grey, who is not only an old-fashioned boss, but also begins to show a sadistic sexual obsession with Lee. Reason that leads both to experiment in the arts of love.

It is recommended only for those over 18 years of age.

Available in: Amazon-Prime

Closer: driven by desire

“Closer: driven by desire” tells the story of a writer, a stripper and a dermatologist who are involved in a series of romantic encounters that lead them to form a bond that is difficult to break.

The story gets complicated when the man of one of the two couples involved meets the woman of the other. “Closer” counts with the performance of Julia Roberts, Jude Law and Natalie Portman, a worthy film for February 14.

It is recommended only for those over 18 years of age.

Available in: Netflix, Amazon Prime and Claro Video

An excellent choice of movie to “turn on” this Day of Love and Friendship is “Perverse Addiction” which presents the story of Zoe, played by Sharon Leal, a woman who has everything in her life: a beautiful family, a successful business and an extremely active sex life with her husband Jason, whom she plays actor Boris Kodjoe, but who has an uncontrollable desire for sex.

Premiered in 2014, “wicked addiction” presents through the seventh art, a woman’s addiction to sex, and the sensuality that lives with her illness.

It is recommended only for those over 18 years of age.

Available in: Netflix and Amazon Prime