5 classics of the 90’s to fall in love again on Disney Plus

There are classics that never go out of style and it is always a good time to see them again. Taking advantage of the approaching Valentine’s Daywe believe that it is a good excuse to fall in love again with those ideal classics to play them over and over again.

Below we review 5 titles that you can find in Disney Plus Y Star Plus, and that have become the icon of an era. Don’t miss them!

10 things I hate about you

If we talk about the 90s, it is impossible not to remember this film starring Heather Ledger Y Julia Stiles, which is a modern adaptation of The Tamed Shrewone of William Shakespeare’s classics.

The film follows the story of the Stratford sisters, one more different than the other. Bianca is one of the most beautiful and popular girls in school and longs to find love, while her older sister, Kat, is much more distant, short-tempered, and has been willing to reject any boy who shows even the slightest bit of interest. for her. As if that were not enough, their father has a very strict rule: Bianca cannot have a boyfriend until her sister, Kat, has one of hers. With the prom approaching, Bianca gets desperate and together with Cameron, her suitor, they devise a plan to get Kat to go out with a boy.

A fresh, fun and free-spirited romantic comedy, one of those ideal to enjoy at any time. It features performances by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larissa Oleynik, David Krumholtz, Andrew Keegan, Susan May Pratt, Gabrielle UnionY allison janney. Available in Disney Plus.

never kissed

Another of the great classics of the 90s that had one of the faces of the moment was Never Kissed, the film starring drew Barrymore.

The plot of this story follows Josie Geller, a young woman who works as a proofreader for a major newspaper. Her greatest ambition is to become a journalist, until one day she receives the opportunity she has been waiting for: her first job as a reporter. However, to get the story, she must infiltrate a high school and pretend to be a teenager, where she must relive her complex stage, with new friends and dealing with her troubled love life. In the middle, she will meet a literature teacher who will help her integrate, while she faces the difficult task of finding herself.

Another great story, with funny twists and great performances. It features performances by David Arquette, Michael Vartan, Leelee Sobieski, Jeremy Jordan, Molly Shannon, Gary Marshall, John C Reilly, Jessica AlbaY James Franco. Available in Disney Plus.

While you were Sleeping

Another of the romantic comedies unmissable to enjoy is While you were Sleepingstarring Bill Pullman Y Sandra Bullockwho earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the film.

The story follows Lucy, a ticket seller in a Chicago subway station, who has been unlucky in love. She fantasizes about going out with Peter, a handsome executive who takes the subway every day but never notices her. One day, Peter suffers an accident and she saves his life, although he is left in a coma. At the hospital, Peter’s family believes that she is his fiancée, however, Lucy cannot bring herself to reveal the truth. As if that were not enough, things will get even more complicated when Jack, Peter’s brother, begins to suspect Lucy and unwittingly falls in love with her.

Funny, with moments of great tenderness and a good chemistry of the main couple. It features performances by Peter Gallagher, Peter Boyle, Glynis Johns, Jack Warden, Michael Mercury, monica kaenaY Jason Bernard. Available in Disney Plus.

Pretty Woman

One of the must-see classics on this list is the romantic comedy directed by Garry Marshall, with the leading couple in the hands of Richard Gere Y Julia Robertswho after consecrating himself with Steel Magnolias in 1989, consecrated himself again with this role.

The story follows Edward Lewis, a wealthy businessman who, after having an argument with his girlfriend, finds a prostitute named Vivian Ward. After spending a night with her, Edward offers her a large sum of money in exchange for her staying with him for a whole week to accompany him to different events.

At the time, the film was well received by critics and became one of the icons of the time. It even became one of the most acclaimed performances of Julia Roberts’ career. In 1990 she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in beautiful woman and won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in the Comedy or Musical category. Available in Star Plus Latin America or Disney Plus in Spain.

crazy about mary

The last recommendation is the unbeatable crazy about marystarring ben stiller Y Cameron Diaz.

Ted Strohehmann (Stiller) is a man who has lived in torment for much of his life, and it is that during his adolescence, Mary Jensen, the popular girl in school, finally agrees to go with him to the prom. However, an accident leads Ted to ruin the moment, spoiling the date with the girl of his dreams. Some years later, life will meet them again and give them a second chance, albeit with the occasional incident.

It features performances by Matt Dillon, Chris Elliott, Lee Evans, Jeffrey Drum, Richard Jenkins, Sarah SilvermanY Jonathan Richman. Available in Star Plus Latin America or Disney Plus in Spain.