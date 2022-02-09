Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Impossible Ab Exercise

40 years old and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is fit. He continues to score goals for Milan and has shown a video on Instagram doing the most demanding sit-ups.

Why do soccer players have more muscles than before? We analyze how your physical preparation has changed

Football and nutrition: this is how the stars of La Liga eat

Yes, at 40 years old Zlatan Ibrahimovic can compete in muscles and abs with Cristiano Ronaldo himself. And it is enough to see the images that the Swedish soccer player has published on his social networks executing an almost impossible exercise for the six pack. Hanging from a punching bag with his legs crossed and upside down, he does various crunches defying the laws of gravity.

“Patience”, titles the video Ibrahimovic. And it is that the striker, now in Milan, seems willing to stretch his career in football for at least a couple more years. Physically he is a bull, he does not have an atom of fat and his abs are made of iron as he demonstrates with this almost impossible exercise.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In sports, his team Milan fights with its neighbors Inter for the Calcio title and is second in the standings, but very close to the leader. A fan of taekwondo and martial arts, it is also not usual to see Ibrahimovic giving fitness, and his physique responds in large part to his privileged genetics since he was a teenager in Swedish football.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io