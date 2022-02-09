You are an attractive man? 7 qualities you need, according to science

What exactly is a attractive man? The answer may vary depending on the person you ask, someone can describe you to Thor or Black Panther, while others may describe you to Kurt Cobain or Jaden Smith, Taste really breaks down into genders and there’s no wrong answer, but science has found that beyond what you’re born with, there are some things that can make you more attractive to others.

And no, you really don’t need to spend hours and hours in the gym to build huge musclesyou also don’t need to spend too much on expensive clothes (in fact, many millionaires say that’s a waste of money) or go under the knife to conform to an impossible standard of beauty or to preserve your youth, some of the points and qualities that result most attractive are things that do not even have to do with appearance.

It is a fact that you need to take care of yourself (skin, face and body)to look and feel good, but that’s not the only thing that matters and there are all kinds of psychological and social studies that have shown it, revealing that what you need is a combination of internal and external elements, personality, behavior and attitude , in addition to paying attention to things like your hair or the style of your beard.

Who doesn’t want to be more desirable or attractive to others? Even if you are not thinking about it all the time, that is surely always among your concerns, and for that you should only focus on working on certain qualities.

How to be an attractive man: the qualities that you cannot miss (according to science and studies)

Things like your beard and your pet add points super sizer

accessibility

Some studies say that be handsome, but not too handsome, is the best, this because women tend to feel more attraction and look for less perfect people when looking for long-term relationships.