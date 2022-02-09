Workers of the NL Congress denounce shortage of medicine in Isssteleón











© Provided by Millennium

In 2014, the Isssteleón foresees a budget of income and expenses in the order of 7 billion pesos.





The coordinator of the caucus of the National Action Party, Carlos de la Fuente Flores, demanded that the director of the Institute of Security and Social Services of the Workers of the State of Nuevo León (Isssteleón), Luis Gerardo Gómez, solve the shortage of medicines claimed by employeesOtherwise, he will be summoned to render accounts before the local Congress.

At a press conference in the Multipurpose Hall of the Legislative Power, De la Fuente pointed out that state employees denounced the lack of medicines in the Isssteleón, which is why, in the first instance, They will request a report of the medicines that are missing.

“How complicated, we already have many demonstrations, last week, yesterday and today (Wednesday) in the morning when I arrived here at the (State Congress) compound, fellow workers who pay their Isssteleón fee told me that they had to be buying the medicines and who do not receive decent treatment.

“They have already told me that please, on behalf of our workers and state workers, let’s raise our voices,” said De la Fuente.

The also president of the COCRI said that according to the complaints of the state workers, the Isssteleón lacks many medicines, Doesn’t make appointments quickly, doesn’t provide proper care, but does charge “punctually payroll contributions to employees”.

“We are going to request a report directly from the Issstelón in an economical way, and if not, we are going to put it on the list of (state) officials that we are going to call, so that they come to render accounts to us,” warned De la Fuente.

The PAN also celebrated the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) that determined that state governments are empowered to impose the mandatory use of face masks during health emergencies, such as the current one caused by covid-19.

This resolution of the highest court in the country derived from the challenge made by the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) against Decree 443 that reformed the State Health Law of Nuevo León, through which fines of up to 20 times the daily value of the unit of measure or administrative arrest of up to 36 hours were imposed or community work to those who do not use the face mask in public places such as shopping centers, among others.

​

​