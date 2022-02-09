Wired headphones are the most unexpected and easy-to-wear Y2K trend, street style word

We know so many trends every week that keeping up with everything seems like an almost impossible task. The boots with sock and platform of the zetas the bucket hat by Zendaya full color sweaters, seventies prints… And of course, the aesthetics and style of the 2000s.

Y2K style keeps adding up followers and I admit it, I’m one of them (although I haven’t jumped through hoops yet on the low-shot issue). That air of two-thousander nostalgia has not only reached clothing, but also accessories like the one we bring you today, which we have already seen how celebrities look with so much roll like Lily-Rose Depp. Y2K-style wired headphones.

Wired headphones are back

The brands insist on continuing to release more and more models of wireless headphones (very practical for sports, for example) but the street speaks and those who know the most about fashion reaffirm the sentence: what is worn are the wired headphones of a lifetimelike the ones we had connected to the iPod in the 2000s.





Lexi wears them in the second season of euphoriabut Bella Hadid wore them already in 2019.

Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence or the Olsen twins have turned it into a must have without realizing it, as in an organic and natural way that has gone unnoticed. Up to now.

Nostalgia is back and best of all, this trend is cheaper than it seems, because More classic EarPods They cost less than 17 euros. And don’t worry if you have a latest generation iPhone and the plug no longer works for you, because with this adapter you have it solved .

If it suits you more in black you can get some like these from JBL for 13.98 euros or fuck you a pack of black and white for 9.99 euros to use as a complement to your look.

