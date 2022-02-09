Winners with the rise in interest rates

Hello! This is starting lineBloomberg Line’s daily newsletter with the most outstanding business and finance news from Latin America and the world.

As inflation hits all the economies of Latin America, central banks have chosen to increase interest rates to curb the rise in the cost of living. However, even though a more aggressive monetary policy It can be harmful for some, in the end it is not for everyone.

And it is that the increase in interest rates throughout the region contrasts sharply with that of the United States and Europe, where policymakers continue to keep the key costs of issuing debt close to zero.

💰 This is providing huge profits to a tactic that takes advantage of that disconnect and is known as a carry trade and basically allows you to borrow in the US and Europe, and then inject the money into countries where bond yields are significantly higher.

🤑 For example, in Brazil, borrowing US dollars to buy reais, has generated a return of around 8% in the last monthaccording to data compiled by Bloomberg.

💲 A broader Latin America carry trade index gained 4% in January thanks to the strong gains of the currencies of Peru, Chile and Colombia. Another index, which includes investment in South Africa and Russia, has also delivered returns this year.

On the radar of the markets

The rise in premiums for sovereign bonds – a reaction to the next chapters of monetary tightening indicated by the world’s central banks – has given a respite. The result opens a better path for the stock markets, which yesterday returned to the positive path, despite the uncertainties that still float in the air.

⬆️ This morning, the US index futures pointed to rises, a path also traveled by the stock markets of Europe.

💸 What will it be?

Regarding the macroeconomic data, today the impact will be limited. What the market is looking forward to is US consumer inflation for January, which comes out tomorrow. The figure is expected to exceed 7% from the previous reading. The magnitude of the increase will make the markets expect a more or less forceful reaction from the Federal Reserve (Fed) when it comes to defining the cost of money.

📊 Business results

In addition, the balance sheets of companies remain in the foreground. So far, most of the reports have been well received by investors. Of the 286 S&P 500 companies that released their fourth quarter 2021 results, the average increase in earnings per share was 26.6%, versus 19.8% projected by analysts.

A snapshot of the markets this Wednesday

🟢 The bags yesterday: Dow (+1.06%), S&P 500 (+0.84%), Nasdaq (+1.28%), Stoxx 600 (+0.01%)

US stock markets shook off a poor start to the week and all three major indices returned to gains, buoyed by stocks including Apple and Microsoft. Volatility continues to set the tone, fueled by the Fed’s shift in interest rate stance and US inflation expectations due to be released tomorrow.

Read more about the fluctuation of the markets

Investors agenda

These are the events scheduled for today:

• USA: MBA Mortgage Applications; Wholesale Sales and Inventories (Dec); Crude Oil Inventories, Oil Refinery Activity by EIA

• Europe: Germany (Trade Balance/Dec), Italy (Industrial Production/Dec)

• Asia: Japan (Machine Tool Orders/Jan); Hong Kong (International Reserves)

• Central Banks: Statements by Loretta Mester and Michelle Bowman (Fed), Richard Macklem (Governor of the Bank of Canada), Huw Pill (BoE), Isabel Schnabel (ECB)

• balance sheets of the day: Disney, L’Oréal, GlaxoSmithKline, Uber, Toyota

• Latin America: Brazil (IPCA/Jan; Foreign Exchange Flows; Retail Sales/Dec); Mexico (CPI/Jan)

Only on Bloomberg Line

• Argentines and Colombians, among the largest home buyers in Florida in 2021

• Soy through the roof: how many dollars will it contribute in 2022, after the impact of the drought

• América Móvil quadruples profits in 2021 driven by the sale of Tracfone

• The fourth Ministerial Cabinet is sworn in in 7 months in Peru: Learn about the changes

In case you missed it:

• Bill Gates writes a book on how to make Covid-19 the last pandemic: “Every time I see the suffering that Covid-19 has created – every time I read about the latest death toll or hear about someone who has lost their job or drive past a school that is closed – I can’t help but think: no we have to do this again,” the philanthropist wrote on his blog announcing the May release of “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic.”

• Chile’s CPI rises more than twice as expected in January: The consumer price index rose 1.2% in January, compared with a median estimate of 0.5% from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Compared to the previous year, the IPC registered an increase of 7.7% and completes 11 consecutive months of increases, reported the National Institute of Statistics. The inflation rate was expected to drop to 7%.

• Biden breaks silence on Tesla by highlighting car manufacturing in the US: The US president has finally invoked the name of the world’s most valuable automaker. Although he claims to be passionate about cars and embraces electric vehicles as a way to counter climate change, he has resisted mentioning the word “Tesla” (TSLA) publicly since he took office.

• US seizes $3.6 billion worth of stolen bitcoin in Bitfinex hack: In the largest financial seizure in history, the government arrested a couple who appeared to have colorful social media accounts and allegedly conspired to launder 119,754 stolen bitcoin after a hacker breached the platform’s systems.

Bloomberg Opinion Online

After the cold crypto winter, wait for the spring of Web 3.0

First the economy overheats, then winter hits Wall Street. January was especially horrible for the forward-thinking investor, and February could be even worse. At the end of last month, big tech stocks were down almost 8%, according to the New York Stock Exchange’s FANG+ index, and that was before shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB, the company formerly known as Facebook) They fell off a cliff last week.

chart of the day

Boom ESG. Global sales of sustainability bonds are set to hit a new record this year.

Bonus track: Power of the Dog for the oscar

Power of the Dog, a western from Netflix Inc. (NFLX), starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, leads nominations at the 94th Academy Awards with 12 mentions.

🐎 The tape competes for Best Film and Best Direction for Jane Campion, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, among other categories. To raise the statuette for Best Picture, it would be the first Oscar in this category that Netflix takes to the sideboard.

🎥 Warner Bros.’s Dune follows closely behind with 10 nominations, while Walt Disney Co.’s West Side Story and Focus Features’ Belfast each received seven.

🆙 Another movie on the streaming platform that could have a big night next month is Don’t Look Up, a dark comedy about a comet that will hit the Earth, which features performances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

Learn more about the Latin imprint for this gala ceremony to be held at the end of March at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

“The Power of the Dog”. Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch attend the gala premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall in October 2021. (David M. Benett/Photographer: David M. Benett/Ge)

Do you want to receive Starting Line by email?

Sign up for free on our website. Here you will also find the previous editions of our newsletter.

Editing: Michelly Teixeira, News Editor | Europe

That’s all for today. You have a good day!