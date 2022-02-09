Will Smith will travel from the South Pole to the North Pole for National Geographic

Will Smith will embark on another adventure with National Geographic. The actor and producer will star in and executive produce a series titled Pole to Pole.

The show will follow Smith and his team on a journey of 26,000 miles from one Pole to the other. They will traverse every biome on Earth spending time in communities along the way. The show will be filmed for more than 100 days; A start and premiere date has yet to be announced.

Pole to Pole is one of several series Nat Geo announced to the Television Critics Association on Monday. They include projects produced by James Cameron, Jon Favreau and the BBC Studios Natural History Unit. Also an adventure show starring magician David Blaine.

“At National Geographic, our strategy is to tell the best bold stories. That spark curiosity and inspire people to explore and care about our world.This was expressed by the president of National Geographic Content, Courteney Monroe, in a statement. “With premium and creatively ambitious shows from the world’s best storytellers, we’re bringing viewers awe. They are wildly entertaining National Geographic documentary series, feature-length documentaries, epic natural history, and fact-based scripted drama..”

The series will reunite Smith and the team behind Welcome to Earth by Nat Geo. Smith is an executive producer through his Westbrook banner along with Miguel Melendez and Terence Carter.

– Great Migrationswhich will use state-of-the-art technology to track animal migrations through a variety of environments.

– home, from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit. Described as “the most ambitious and definitive portrait of life on Earth ever attempted”, the multi-season series will chronicle life in all its forms on all seven continents and five oceans.

– Lion, by Jon Favreau and the BBC Studios Natural History Unit. The series, currently in pre-production, will follow a single pride of lions for four years. An unprecedented amount of time for a natural history series.

– Secrets of the Elephants and Secrets of the Octopus, by James Cameron, Oxford Scientific Films and SeaLight Pictures. The two series will continue the Secrets of…Earth Day franchise launched last year with Secrets of the Whales.

– Sentientwhich explores the levels of sentience in all forms of life, from plants to primates.

– Supernatural, from Cameron’s Earthship and Plimsoll Productions. Narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, the series will uncover “the secret powers and supersenses of the world’s most extraordinary animals“.

– The Biggest Little Farm, a series based on the 2019 documentary of the same name (which also spawned an Earth Day special on Nat Geo last year). Follow the efforts of John and Molly Chester to revive a dormant Ventura County farm.

– Beyond Belief With David Blainefollowing the magician as he explores cultures from around the world and their unique and sometimes magical histories and practices.

– The Epic Adventures of Bertie Gregory, following the 27-year-old filmmaker to locations around the world in search of animals that survive harsh conditions. It will be released at the end of this year.

– Photographerwhich will narrate the stories of some of the best photographers.