Will Smith: Rise, Fall, and Oscar?

As all the pools predicted, Will Smith was nominated yesterday for an Oscar as best actor for his performance in ‘Williams method‘ (‘king richard‘ in English), the film about Richard Williamsthe father of tennis players Venus and Serena, and how he managed to transform them into sports legends.

Technically speaking, actually Will Smith was nominated twice: as an actor and as a producer (‘Williams method‘ is also nominated for best film), which is quite a milestone: he is the second black actor in history to get two nominations in the same call for the same film. Although beyond this success, surely what he should be most excited about is winning the long-awaited statuette. He has already been nominated twice before (in 2022 for his role as Muhammad Ali and in 2007 for his role as Chris Gardner in ‘Looking for happiness‘) and right now he must be crossing his fingers so that the third time lucky is fulfilled.

Easy, of course, he will not have it. In front of him he has heavyweights, including benedict cumberland, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem and even Denzel Washington in a state of glory in ‘The tragedy of Macbeth‘. In addition, there is an ominous sign: Washington was already nominated with him in 2002 (for ‘Training day‘) and won the Oscar.

Successes, failures and scandals

From the first time they nominated Will Smith to an Oscar for Ali Fifteen years have passed so far and in them the actor’s career has experienced great successes, but also notorious failures and more than one scandal. In fact, his entire career has been one of ups and downs: his transition from teen rap star to TV actor to global star has been anything but linear and easy.

Will Smith admits that he is a methodical worker and that he plans everything with a meticulousness that borders on the psychotic. He does not take a step without having weighed all the pros and cons and puts his best effort into every project. But that extreme dedication alone does not explain his success. Rather, what helps explain it is his ability to adapt to change. more than anything else, Will Smith he is an actor as chameleon-like as he is mutable, a guy who is comfortable under several hats.

As a young man, Will Smith wanted to become the biggest movie star in the world

He started out, as we said, as a rap and hip-hop star. Willard Carroll-Smith or Will Smith, as he would become known worldwide, was a kid from Philadelphia, born in 1968 and nicknamed “prince” by his peers for his charm, humor and magnetism. However, under that ultra-sympathetic façade, a wounded being with many internal wounds was hiding. As he disclosed in his memoir, Will (published here by Planeta), her father was violent and alcoholic, and her relationship with him was extremely complex. “When he was nine years old,” she explains in the book, “I saw my father hit my mother on the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood out of it. That moment in that room, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am (…). In everything I’ve done since, the awards and accolades, the spotlight and attention, the characters and the laughs, there has been a subtle chain of apologies to my mother for not performing that day. For failing him at that moment. For not standing up to my father. For being a coward.”

His parents separated when he was a teenager (they would end up divorcing years later). A little later, his career took off: before finishing high school he had already recorded an album, in 1989 he won his first Grammy (along with his partner Jeffrey Townes, he was the first hip-hop artist to do so) and at the age of 18 he already he was a millionaire

Arnold Schwarzenegger gave him some great advice: “Think of yourself as a politician running for the ‘World’s Biggest Movie Star’ job.”

He was about to lose everything due to problems with the Treasury and, after paying off his debts on time, he moved from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, where he knew he would have more opportunities. He arrived with talent, with hardly any money and with a dream: to become the biggest movie star in the sky. To achieve this, she studied the meteoric careers of other actors and analyzed the highest-grossing movies. In an article in the British Guardian, Will Smith He acknowledged that he learned how to promote himself from Tom Cruise and that Arnold Schwarzenegger gave him some great advice: “Think of yourself as a politician running for ‘World’s Biggest Movie Star’.”

And that he did. In a short time she was already starring The prince of Bel Aira true television phenomenon, and in 1993 he made the leap to the big screen with six degrees of separation, from director Fred Schepisi. He played the role of Paul, a guy who pretends to be the son of Sidney Poitier to rub shoulders with the rich, and according to some experts, it is still the best interpretation of him.

His first great success in cinema came two years later, in 1995, with bad boysa comedy directed by Michael Bay about a couple of Miami narcotics cops (the film was so successful that two sequels followed: Bad Boys II in 2003 and Bad Boys for Life in 2020).

Bad Boys received criticism of all kinds and. Basically, it was blamed for being a new twist on well-known productions, such as lethal weapon or Super Detective in Hollywood. But it was successful at the box office and allowed Will Smith to go from television actor to film actor, something that at that time was not as easy as it is now. Mentally, it was also a change for him. When he appeared on screen in that iconic open shirt, the director, Michael Bay, told him, “Now you look like a star.” And he replied, “Well, yes, it’s true.”

A nice guy who succeeds when he gets serious

Hollywood began to exploit that image of a guy between tough and fragile and, above all, extraordinarily nice. More than anything else, Will Smith likes and fills the screen with joy. we saw it in wild wild west (1999), a western with touches steampunk (Will Smith, by the way, thinks it’s his worst movie); in Men in Black, where he battled aliens alongside Tommy Lee Jones; and in independence day (1996) where he continued to fight aliens and, incidentally, saved the planet. More recently, he exploited his comedic streak in Hancock (2008), where he brought to life a chaotic superhero who caused accidents more than he solved them.

But Will Smith not only knows how to cause laughter. His “serious” roles have shown that he is a first class actor, versatile and impossible to pigeonhole. He proved it in The Legend of Bagger Dance (2000) and especially in Ali, the film about the story of boxing legend Cassius Clay / Muhammad Ali. The film did not get good reviews, but his performance won applause. The prestigious American film critic Roger Ebert commented that he knew how to “capture the enigmatic personality of Ali”. Smith knew how to give him the right touch between a tough guy, a relentless boxer, a man of enormous charisma and a being privately more reserved and distant than many might think. At times, Will Smith appeared superficial, light, prone to jokes and to laugh at fame; in others he was deep, spiritual, serious and thoughtful. Just like Muhammad Ali really was.

Another of his greatest hits was ‘Looking for happiness‘ (2006), directed by Gabriele Muccino and inspired by the true story of Chris Gardner, a man with a dependent son who loses everything and is left on the street, but miraculously recovers: he gets a job as an intern at a of the best financial firms in the country and manages to succeed against the odds despite the fact that every day, when leaving the company, he had to go to sleep in a shelter.

sound failures

Will Smith has known how to alternate blockbuster films with ambitious personal projects and more than one risky film. But he hasn’t always gotten the play right. After having a surprising streak of good movies, with Looking for happiness, I’m legend Y Hancockrecorded Seven souls (a critical disaster). After Men in Black 3 wine After Earth (another critical disaster). hidden beauty (2016), despite having a cast of first-rate actors and actresses (apart from Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Kate Winslet and Helen Mirren appeared), it did not convince anyone. TO Geminithe film in which he starred in 2019 under the direction of Ang Lee, the same thing happened to him: impeccable workmanship and good performances, but the ensemble did not work.

Breaking the losing streak

In fact, lately it seemed like he’s only been in bad movies. Luckily ‘Richard’s method‘ has broken the losing streak. Will Smith’s performance, of course, is Oscar’s: he manages to perfectly reproduce a father as ambitious as he is committed, as obtuse as he is self-sacrificing. Will Smith strikes him with just the right touch between being an insufferable guy, a true ruthless sergeant with no tolerance for mistakes, and also being a publicity genius, a formidable strategist, and basically a very nice person.

The film seems to be bringing him good luck, if only because of his new Oscar nomination. And because it seems that it has put him on the path of a good streak. Will Smith already has a new project in mind, emancipationthe life of a slave who managed to escape from a plantation in Louisiana and suffered a thousand and one misadventures until he reached the North.

Again, the film smacks of Oscar.