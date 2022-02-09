Will Smith increases the ‘hype’ for the new ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

Will SmithOscar-nominated for The Williams Methodis promoting Bel Airthe reinvented version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, affirming that it is a balanced production full of dramatic and funny moments. As we read in ScreenRantthe actor is proud of the reboot of the sitcom that gave him so much success and applause from 1990 to 1996 and that raised him to stardom.

Bel-Air will be a “balanced” series according to Will Smith

the next Bel Air is a reinvention drama from the celebrated American sitcom of the 1990s, which will seek to tell the original story in a more realistic way without the canned laughter and studio sets. The story will focus on modern-day America, but with the classic characters from Phil and Viv Banks, Geoffrey or Carlton but with a totally new cast with Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, and Jordan L. Jones. Created by morgan cooper with the newcomer Jabari Banks Taking on the lead role of Will, this is one of the most anticipated television products of 2022.

Smith has been involved with the show since its inception, even sharing the call he made to Banks, telling him he got the lead, something we told you about on Vandal Random a few months ago. “The pilot of Bel Air It’s all a trip to nostalgia, I think you will like it, and there are even parts where you are going to stand up and clap your hands, and many others where it leaves you breathless. It is a perfect balance and a reinvention of this world,” explains Smith to dead line. “Is a dramatic version of this story. And be cool. It is like discovering a new place and feeling at home, it is something difficult to achieve. I’m looking forward to people seeing it,” she concluded.

Smith, who has had a tremendous career in Hollywood since his time on the series, has gone on to become one of the most successful actors of all time, starring in a series of blockbusters such as Independence Day, Men In Black, I Am Legend, Ali or the Bad Boys saga, being one of the most recognized figures in the industry. The actor has just been nominated for an Oscar for the third time for his role in The Williams Method and soon to star in the Antoine Fuqua-directed drama about slavery in the United States, emancipation -and to get to Apple TV+-.

Bel Air will premiere on February 13 on Peacock (service available in the United States).