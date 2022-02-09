Will Smith approves of the new “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: “It’s going to be brilliant”

the premiere of Bel Airthe new version or the “reboot” of The prince of Bel Air It is just around the corner. At least in the United States, it will be on February 13 when this long-awaited project returns to the screens with a different generation. There is curiosity to see what the new Will is like, but the series is a classic, so this new version will hardly be able to pass the comparison test. Of course, something good is that it has the blessing of Will Smith himself and that reassures both the fans and the cast.

The actor has been involved as a producer of the project since the beginning of its plans and has already been able to see the series. “The pilot of Bel Air it’s got all the nostalgia you want, but there are parts where you’re going to get up, cheer, and hold in your laughter. It has a perfect balance and re-imagines this world»Smith says in an interview with Collider.

“Of course there is a dramatic version of this story. Of course it will be brilliant. It’s like you’re in a new place and at home at the same time and that’s something very difficult for Morgan Cooper (creator) and his team to achieve. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Bel Air

Bel Air is a dramatic reinterpretation of the classic story that, regardless of generation, we all know. The young man who comes from a humble and unstructured family, who has problems with the police and whose mother decides to send him thousands of miles away so that he has a chance to prosper in the future. The synopsis is exactly the same in one series and in another, but the tone changes radically

When the series was introduced, Smith revealed that he would be diving “deeper into inherent conflicts, emotions, and prejudices that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format”. There is clearly an intention to reflect the “Black Lives Matter” movement, among many other aspects of the character that we as viewers intuit for the premiere of “Bel-Air”