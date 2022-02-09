Will it be true? Pete Davidson recognizes a special peculiarity in an advertisement

U.S. – Peter Davidson admits to being a facial target to receive blows in a new publicity spot for the superbowl for the brand Mans hell. The comedian says he understands why people might want to hit him when they see him on the street, which caught the attention of his fans.

in the commercial, Jerod May, current football coach and former player in the same sport, is in charge of tackling people who misuse or waste food. In this mission he ends up throwing several people to the ground, including the comedian from Saturday night Live. Although this one does not seem to be at all upset when he ends up crushed against the ground.

May apologizes to Peter Davidson, but he tells him that there is really no problem, as he understands that he is prone to people wanting to tackle him. Many people believe that this is a clear reference to the fact that kanye-west He recently said in one of his songs that he wanted to hit the girl. Hellmans certainly knows how to use certain controversies in her favor.

It’s just that now people keep talking about how innovative the commercial was and how predisposed Davidson seemed to be with the idea. At the moment it is not known what he thinks kim kardashian or West himself, who is not at all comfortable with his ex-wife’s new relationship. In any case, this one does not seem to care what his ex-husband has to say about the actor on his social networks.

For now, Peter Davidson He has managed to have a popularity leading him to get various job opportunities. is to be close to kim kardashian has many benefits, although it is also linked to kanye-west I ended up hating him. In any case, the humorist does not usually pay attention to that kind of thing.