Why does Checo Pérez think he can beat Max Verstappen and become Formula 1 champion?

Red Bull driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez said that if he didn’t believe he can beat Max Verstappen and be world champion, he wouldn’t be in Formula 1 anymore, but at the same time he knows he has the fastest teammate and he’s not easy to match what it does.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe in myself and if I didn’t work for it,” the Mexican who will start his second season with Red Bull, the famous team based in Milton Keynes, said in an interview with ESPN. “It’s definitely why I’m here and I’ve prepared myself to be world champion and hopefully I’ll have a good car so I’ll be able to fight for it.”

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

In 2021, Checo Pérez arrived at Red Bull and had a hard time understanding, in his own words, “a complicated car” and although he ended up achieving it, he admits that he had very low moments in the season and felt the pressure of being in a team whose goal is always to win.

“I went up during the year. We also had very bad moments and it was difficult at times, the pressure was hitting, Red Bull exposes you a lot to that,” acknowledged Checo Pérez, who finished the year in fourth place overall at 205.5 points from Verstappen. . “But just being honest, working hard, doing the right things, delivering results to the team is what really matters and I feel much better prepared for this season.”

Now, the first thing that Checo Pérez and Red Bull need is a car that is a contender for the title, that has the speed, reliability and performance to be able to fight… but nobody knows that for sure.

“No, you cannot be certain of that, surely at some point we will be (with a competitive car), in this new regulation it is very important how you finish and how your progression is during the season and that is something that Red Bull it is very strong.

“In a rule change we don’t know how competitive Red Bull is going to be at the start of this new era, but I’m confident I’m going to maximize the package I have, that if I have a car to win the championship I’m going to do it and that if I have a car to score points, I will do them. On my part, maximize and get the most out of the car I have,” he added.

Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen return in 2022 as Red Bull drivers. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

RED BULL EXPECTS ANOTHER MAX VERSTAPPEN

The pressure came to the Mexican both internally and externally, because after 10 seasons without having a car capable of winning races he was hired by a contender for the titles and with an outstanding teammate.

“Both (he answered when asked about the origin of the pressure), Red Bull expects another Max Verstappen and the press as well and the fans as well. All that comes with it. I feel that I am very strong in that sense, but it requires a lot of resilience” , he added.

MAX IS THE FASTEST ON THE ENTIRE GRID

But can Checo Pérez really beat Max Verstappen? He analyzes it and answers it.

“Well, it’s no secret that I have the fastest teammate on the entire grid, but I’m working on it,” said Checo, who hopes that with the new rules, where all drivers will hypothetically start from scratch, he can be in better walking position as well as his partner.

“I see what he does, but you can’t always match what he’s doing, it takes time, it takes some work. It will be interesting to see with the new cars.

“Of course he is going to be mega fast. He has a great ability to adapt to different situations, I have a great reference with him,” he said. “I think that in the races (in 2021) I was very close to him, especially at the end of the season. In qualifying I still have a bit to go. One of the things we have been working on in the winter is to understand what has happened, We have a very good idea of ​​it and hopefully we can take another step in qualifying and be able to do the same in the race, then we would be very strong.”

Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez have a very good relationship on and off the track. Here they celebrate the double podium they achieved at the 2021 Mexican GP. Francisco Guasco – Pool/Getty Images

THE MOTIVATION IS THERE, BUT HOW LONG WILL IT REMAIN IN F1?

The Guadalajaran Pérez is the fourth driver with the most experience on the grid and along with Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo he is one of the 32-year-old drivers who only have experienced champions Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso in front of him.

The veteran does not weigh on the Mexican, he says, on the contrary, he feels that he is at his best, especially if he compares himself with the previous year, since in what will be his twelfth season in Formula 1 he has knowledge of the team, engine and that gives it a better starting position in 2022.

“I feel at my best personally more motivated than ever, physically the same, as every year I continue to evolve, I continue to improve and without a doubt this year is my best moment,” said the pilot who has been the target of other colleagues who point to his seat at Red Bull, as is the case of Frenchman Pierre Gasly, from Alpha Tauri.

“Yes, obviously many people want your seat, when you are in one of the best teams in the world and when there are only two places there is a lot of competition but that is normal, that is part of being at the highest level.”

– You are 32 years old, how much longer will you be in F1, will you be like Kimi Raikkonen for another 10 years?

“I definitely don’t see myself staying that long, but I’m very motivated, I haven’t had the opportunity to be in a team like this in my career, but I’m only 32, I think my best years are coming and as long as I’m motivated I’ll continue, if I can keep working for to be world champion every year and I have the motivation. I think when your motivation drops it’s time to go home, there are a lot of great things out there without Formula 1, I hope to have at least 5 more years in Formula 1.”