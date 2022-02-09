Why did Kamila Valieva make a historic leap at Beijing 2022 and not be satisfied? – The financial

At 15 years old, the Russian figure skater kamil valieva made history like first woman to achieve ATV (quadruple jump) at the Winter Olympics, in addition, he did two in the same routine.

In his presentation he used red gloves to skate to the rhythm of Bolero by Maurice Ravel, made a sausage quadruple, then a toe loop quadruple in combination and fell while trying to do another toe loop quadruple.

His feat in the free skate helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to take gold in the team event, as the Russian team finished with 74 points and they took their second gold in three editions of the category.

Meanwhile, the United States obtained silver with its 65 points, after two bronzes in a row in previous editions, which is due in large part to the program of Madison Chock and Evan Bate; Japan managed to reach the team podium for the first time, with 63 points.

Why was Kamila Valieva disappointed?

Kamila Valieva led the qualifications, however, she was disappointed when leaving the track because she did not get a impeccable presentationdespite the fact that he did perfectly two of the three quads that he had planned and also became the fourth athlete in Olympic history to achieve a triple axel.

Since his debut six months ago in the senior category, kamila She has set and broken her own records in almost all of her competitions, this time failing to beat her own free skate record of 185.29 which she set at the Rostelecom Cup in Sochi in November.

She is the 2022 European champion and the 2021 Rostelecom Cup; she is the 2021 International Skate Canada Champion and the 2022 Russian National Champion.

“I feel a little bit of the burden, the pressure, because it’s my first season among adult skaters,” Valieva said. “I think I’m dealing well with the pressure, and sometimes it even motivates me. Help me”.

With information from AP.