Who will really win at the 2022 Oscars? These are the only predictions you need







The 2022 Oscars nominations are in. You know what this means: It’s officially Oscar prediction season!

First things first: Kristen Stewart is now an Oscar nominee for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Princess Diana in spencer by Pablo Larrain. My home country, France, recognized his filmmaking talents in 2015 by awarding him a César Award, also known as the French Oscar, but I’m told a French Oscar isn’t as exciting as an American Oscar, so hooray!

What’s particularly interesting about Stewart’s Oscar nomination is that Diana is a famous and complicated role, and her life is well known to be a complicated adaptation. There is a musical Diana in New York right now, and the critics, so to speak, don’t love it. (“If you care about Diana as a human being, or dignity as a concept, you will find this treatment of her life both aesthetically and morally galling,” wrote Jesse Green of New York Times). More congratulations to Stewart on the achievement.

Nominated alongside Stewart are Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Coleman by The Lost DaughterPenelope Cruz by The Parallel Mothers and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos. Stewart is in a strong position; Historically, the Academy has rewarded this kind of radically transformational performance in which an actor pushes his limits to embody a familiar figure (and his British accent made headlines as soon as a sneak peek was revealed). spencer). Chastain and Kidman fall into the same category, respectively, as Faye and Lucille Ball. Stewart’s performance, however, is momentous, unexpected and ambitious in a way that she screams at me that she’s going to be an Oscar winner. I’d be surprised if she doesn’t win.

Speaking of transformative performances, the Lucille Ball/Desi Arnazl biopic Being the Ricardos It has acting nominations for its two leads, Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman. (Kidman’s transformation into Ball was less spectacular than Chastain’s as Faye, but still intense.) Bardem is nominated for Best Leading Actor, a star-studded category: Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated for The Power of the DogWill Smith for king richardAndrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… Boom! and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth. I would love for the Academy to finally give Will Smith an Oscar (he’s been nominated for Best Actor twice before). Realistically though, I see Garfield winning it for his performance as the creator of RentJonathan Larson.

In the category of Best Supporting Actress, Kirsten Dunst Finally She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in The Power of the Dog. I think it’s fair to say that the industry has denied this talented actress the recognition she deserves from her since time immemorial, so it’s good to finally see her here. I hope she wins, and I think she will, both because her performance as a troubled, tortured, upstart wife is so good (one specific scene involving a piano is the definition of “Oscar-worthy”), and because her nomination it should have happened a long time ago.

As for the Best Picture, Don’t Look Up It seems that he will take the trophy. Adam McKay’s climate change satire has the makings of a quintessential Oscar winner: a star-studded cast (including giants like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and Leonardo DiCaprio), a dour cautionary tale, and an already decent-sized audience (we’re not sure). as many as, say, Titanics, but certainly more than Nomadland).

If my personal tastes ruled the world, The Power of the Dog would take the cake, because this movie broke my heart in the best way (and for Jane Campion, who by the way is now the only woman nominated twice for Best Director), but I’m ready to see Don’t Look Up prevail. We all have to prepare for that eventuality.

Licorice Pizza It might as well steal the heart of the Academy, as it falls right into the “love letter to LA” category, which is, of course, the most beloved category of all LA guys. It’s a nice movie for the most part, but you never quite figure out what it’s trying to say about the age difference in the romance at the center of the plot, and two scenes trying to joke about racism just don’t cut it. In fact, they end up feeling downright awkward. Don’t Look Up is probably still the one to watch in this category.

Speaking of Licorice PizzaWell, I wouldn’t have been mad if Bradley Cooper had gotten a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his hilariously volcanic performance as Jon Peters. (Who is Jon Peters, you ask? It’s a long story.) But that category is already filled, as it should be, due to the inclusion of two cast members from Power of the Dog: Jesse Plemons, who played the long-suffering brother of Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Kodi Smit-McPhee, who at the end of the film achieves a smile that is a revelation, a twist, and the emotional core of the film all rolled into one . Plemons unleashes the full power of his performance here in a way we’ve never seen before, while Smit-McPhee is just magnetic. One of them is definitely going to win, and I’d bet on Plemons.

In another category, one wonders if Steven Spielberg is even excited. I am referring to his nomination for Best Director: as of today, he had been nominated 17 times and his total is now 19 nominations. (He has so far won three Oscars). Is this something someone can get used to? Or will it still be as exhilarating as the first time? Every artist worries about losing relevance, but Spielberg has consistently been nominated for Oscars in every decade since 1978. In fact, he’s now the first person nominated for Best Director in six different decades.

Other Things I’m Not Mad About: Maggie Gyllenhaal was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Lost Daughter. Jessie Buckley was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Lost Daughter. Nicholas Britell was nominated for Best Original Score for (plot twist!) Don’t Look Up. Britell is also the brilliant mind behind the intoxicating opening theme and soundtrack for Successionand has composed the music for films such as Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Big Short Y Vice. I am your fan.

However, as a Frenchwoman, I must protest against the scandalous snub of Titan by the Academy. Really! It’s a Julia Ducournau film! He’s out of convention and disgusting and sometimes hard to watch, smart and absolutely out of control! What else do you want? What voulez-vous de plus?

However, I will be watching the Oscars on March 27 because, in case the above wasn’t clear, I care a lot about awards season. See you there!