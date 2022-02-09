Who is the favorite to win the 2022 Super Bowl according to the forecasts?

This Sunday, February 13, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will be facing each other at SoFi Stadium to keep the Super Bowl 2022 ring. Who is the favorite according to the bookmakers?

The sporting event of the year is just around the corner! Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will star in this Sunday February 13 the Super Bowl 2022which will be the 56th edition of the final of the NFL. Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow, the QBs for each team, will try to guide their players to glory. Who is the favorite according to the bookmakers? This is what the bookmakers say!

The Los Angeles Rams will have the advantage of playing Super Bowl LVI at home, the sofi stadium, which makes them start with a minimal advantage. In addition, the Californian franchise finished with a better record in the regular season (12-5 vs. 10-7).

On their way to this stage, the Los Angeles Rams eliminated the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the Wild Card Round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the Conference Final.

On the other hand, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in the Wild Card Round, the Tennessee Titans 19-16 in the Divisional Round and the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the Conference Final.

Based on this, and many other factors, the bookmakers calculate which team has the best chance of winning the 2022 Super Bowl. Here are the forecasts!

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Which team is the favorite to win the 2022 Super Bowl?

DraftKingsone of the most important bookmakers in the United States, gives Los Angeles Rams as a favorite to win the 2022 Super Bowl, since it has a quota of -200 (1.5). On the other hand, the victory of Cincinnati Bengals has an odd of +170 (2.7).

Team Share Los Angeles Rams -200 (1.5) Cincinnati Bengals +170 (2.7)

On the other hand, fan duelanother of the most important betting sites in the USA, gives Los Angeles Rams as a candidate to obtain the NFL ring in Super Bowl LVI, since it has a quota of -198 (1.50). On the other hand, the victory of Cincinnati Bengals has an odd of +166 (2.66).

Team Share Los Angeles Rams -198 (1.50) Cincinnati Bengals +166 (2.66)

