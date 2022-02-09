Who is Carlos López Estrada, the Mexican nominated for the 2022 Oscars for “Raya and the last dragon?

This Tuesday the nominations for the Oscars 2022 were announced, in which it was revealed that there are two Mexicans competing for an award.

One of them is Guillermo del Toro with the film Nightmare Alley, while the second Mexican nominee is Carlos Pérez Estrada for the film Raya y el último dragon in the category of Best Animated Film.

Who is Carlos Pérez Estrada, Mexican Oscar nominee 2022?

Carlos Perez Estrada is a young 32-year-old Mexican filmmaker, he is also son of famous telenovela producer Carla Estrada.

Due to his relationship with the television producer, Carlos Pérez Estrada had his debut on television by appearing in projects such as “The two faces of Ana” and “Passion”.

Carlos was born in Mexico, but at the age of 12 he went to live in the United States and later entered Champman University in Los Angeles, California.

Before making history at the 2022 Oscars, Carlos Pérez Estrada directed some music videos, one of the best known is “I’m leaving” by Jessie and Joy, a clip that won Best Short Form Music Video at the 13th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2012.

And in 2018 he directed the video clip “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish and recently also directed in 2021 the video “Electric” by Katy Perry.

Carlos López Estrada’s film debut was with the short film entitled Identity Theft from 2015.

Later he participated in “Raya and the last dragon”, with which he achieved his 2022 Oscar nomination, after Jennifer Lee, director of Frozen invited him to join the team of the film that premiered at Disney.

On instagram Carlos López Estrada has just four thousand followers, but as the 2022 Oscar ceremony approaches, his fans may increase.

K.R.