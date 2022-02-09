Where to watch the 2022 Oscar nominated movies in streaming

We already know which films are nominated for the Oscar in its 94th edition. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the full list on Tuesday, which is headed by ‘The Power of the Dog’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch and which received 12 nominations.

Although not all movies are currently available for streaming, a large part of the list can already be viewed on various applications. Here is the list of where you can find them.

Where to watch Oscar nominated movies?

Don’t Look Up-Netflix

A film that mixes satire and science fiction and is located in the middle of 2021. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence who are two astronomers who try to warn humanity about a comet that is approaching Earth and that will destroy humanity .

Dune – HBO Max

A new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s book. Starring Timothée Chalamet and with Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya in the cast. It tells the story of Paul Atreides and the betrayals suffered by his family when they arrive on a new planet. You can also buy the book through Amazon for MX$293 or USD$25.13.

King Richard – HBO Max

Based on the true story of Richard Williams, a father who helped raise two of the most amazing athletes of all time, Venus and Serena Williams.

The power of the dog-Netflix

Two brothers are the joint owners of the largest ranch in Montana. Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) is bright and shrewd. George is in business and has a kind and loving soul. When he unexpectedly marries a young widow (Kirsten Dunst) and brings her to live on the ranch, Phil begins a ruthless campaign to destroy her brother’s new wife.

The Lost Daughter – Netflix

Leda is a middle-aged divorced woman dedicated to her job as an English teacher and her two daughters. She decides to take a vacation by the sea, in a small coastal town in southern Italy. But after a few days of calm and quiet, things start to take a menacing turn.

Being the Ricardos – Prime Video

Through a revealing look at the complex romantic and professional relationship of the leading couple, the film takes the viewer into the lives of Ball and Arnaz during the production of their groundbreaking sitcom, I Love Lucy.

Charm – Disney+

Encanto places us in the heart of Colombia, narrating the story of a young woman and her family. But surprisingly, all members of the clan have magical powers except the protagonist.

Luca – Disney+

From the creators of Inside Out and Finding Dory. On the Italian coast known as La Riviera we meet Luca, a boy who spends the summer with his best friend and a girl, Giulia, the daughter of a fisherman. But happiness will be cut short when a dark secret about his true identity may threaten that bond.

The Mitchells vs. The Machine-Netflix

Katie Mitchell is overjoyed to be accepted into a film school she’s always dreamed of. Her father, Rick, decides it’s the perfect time to join the family on a trip to take Katie to college. However, events take a sudden turn when a technological uprising takes place.

Raya and the Last Dragon – Disney+

Set in Southeast Asia, the film follows the story of Raya, a girl with a great adventurous spirit who lives in a kingdom called Kumandra. This distant territory is inhabited by an ancient civilization. There are five clans that make up this land known as that of the dragon and Raya will have to bring the balance back.

Tick, Tick… Boom! – Netflix

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Disney+

In this new Marvel adventure, Shang Chi will face the force of the 10 rings, artifacts that have different powers and will test the skills of this master. Directed by Destin Deniel Creton, this film is a story with good effects and interesting martial arts sequences.

Free Guy – Star+

Guy (Ryan Reynolds) works as a bank teller, he is a cheerful and lonely guy who dresses impeccably, and for whom nothing is going to make his day bitter. It doesn’t matter if he gets trampled, run over, or used as a hostage during a bank robbery, he keeps smiling like nothing happened. Of course, one day, he’s going to realize that Free City isn’t exactly the city he thought it was.

Cruella – Disney+

Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone) in flesh and blood. We will learn the origin story of the iconic villain of 101 Dalmatians and how she became a fashion lover.

CODA – Prime Video

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Apple TV+

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and ferocious adaptation, a story of murder, madness and ambition.