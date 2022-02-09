Where is Chivo Lubezki, the Mexican with the most Oscars?

After making history and becoming the Mexican with the most Oscars, Emmanuel ‘Chivo’ Lubezki devoted himself to carrying out personal projects far from the hollywood cinema.

The talented photographer seems to be focused on sharing his talents in other fields.

This year alone he was responsible for the face of the Lavazza 2022 calendar concept.

This year his message was ‘I can change the world’; phrase that represents a strong concept of how the new humanity collaborates with its activism to carry out positive changes in its environment.

The winner of three Oscars had the responsibility of showing the spirit of the six chosen ones; all men and women who are dedicated to social and environmental activism through different forms of art.

A prolonged break for ‘Goat’ Lubezki

Despite the fact that his name was associated with major Hollywood productions, Lubezki decided to take a break and the last time he was in charge of photography for a feature film was on ‘Song to Song’; 2017 film starring Ryan Gosling and Rooney Mara.

The Mexican can boast of being the first in history to win the Oscar statuette for best cinematography for three consecutive years.

Perhaps he is waiting for the right film to return to look for his ninth nomination, but while it is happening, it has already been leaked that he would be collaborating in several mega-productions that have not yet come to light.

Deadline linked the photographer to David O. Russell’s new film.

The director seems to have chosen among his cast big names like Christian Bale, Michael B. Jordan and Margot Robbie.

The film does not yet have a producer name.

Fans could expect a big movie with multi-Oscar winners involved.

Only O. Russell has already been nominated five times for an Oscar; while Bale won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for American Hustle.

However, Emmanuel’s return seems to be with his accomplice in the 2014 film ‘Gravity’; Alfonso Cuaron.

The also double winner of the Oscars for ‘Best Director’, included his collaborator in a series for the small screen.

There is news that mentions that the Mexican director is working on a new Apple series that will star Cate Blanchett as the protagonist and with which he will work again with photographer Emmanuel Lubezki.

The three Oscars for ‘Chivo’ Lubezki

It is still in the memory of Mexican moviegoers when Lubezki went up to collect his third Oscar for his photography in ‘El Renacido’, during the award ceremony held in eThe Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

In his speech he thanked his “compadre” Alejandro González Iñárritu, as well as family and friends.

In winning the statuette, Lubezki, who was nominated for “The Revenant”, was the first honoree to win three years in a row, following his previous years’ awards for “Gravity” and “Birdman.”

Before Lubezki, he had been nominated in Oscar cinematography for ‘Little Princess’ (1996), ‘The Legend of the Headless Horseman’ (2000), ‘The New World’ (2006), ‘Children of Men’ (2007) and ‘The Tree of Life’ (2012).

SEE: Where did Guillermo del Toro study? | Oscar Awards 2022