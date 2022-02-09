Where can you see ‘Being the Ricardos’, with Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman?

Third feature film as director of the prestigious screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, ‘Being the Ricardos’ recounts the relationship between television stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, but focusing on a specific episode of their lives: that hectic week in which, during the production of her popular series ‘I love you, Lucy’, the actress was accused of being a communist by the McCarthyist hosts. The film stars Nicole Kidmanin the role of Ball, and Javier Bardemin Arnaz’s, and both have been nominated for an Oscar for best performance for their work in the film.

The ‘sitcom’ recounted the amusing ups and downs of a couple, Lucy and her Cuban husband Ricky Ricardo (hence the name of Sorkin’s film), and from 1951 to 1957, the years in which it was broadcast by the CBS network, it garnered stratospheric audiences in the United Statesreaching 60 million weekly viewers.

Related news

Produced and distributed by Amazon Studios, ‘Being the Ricardos’ was released on streaming on December 21, 2021. It can currently be seen through the platform Prime Video at no additional cost to your subscribers.