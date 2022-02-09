Where can I see the films nominated for the Oscar 2022? | Cinema | Entertainment

Catch up with the candidates of the year and go already choosing your favorites. These are movies you can watch right in your living room.

Other tapes like West Side Story (Steve Spielberg) Nightmare Alley (Guillermo delToro, Belfast (Kenneth Brangh) spencer (Pablo Larrain) and House of Gucci (Ridley Scott) were released directly into theaters.

Oscar nominated movies on Netflix

1. The power of the dog

Starring benedict cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons Y Kodi Smit-McPheeis one of the most nominated films, including best film, Best Supporting Actress, best Actor Y best director.

2. Tick, Tick… Boom!

Andrew Garfield interprets Jonathan Larsonthe composer and lyricist of Rent, in this musical film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Although it was not considered for best picture, Garfield does compete in the category of best actor.

3. The lost daughter

A college professor confronts her disturbing past after meeting a woman and her young daughter while on vacation in Italy. His obsession with the woman and her daughter brings back memories of her early motherhood. Thanks to this role, the already Oscar winner, Olivia Colemanis measured again in the best actress categoryas well as Jessie Buckley for Best Supporting Actress.

2. Don’t look up

The dark comedy about the imminent end of the world discovered by a couple of scientists (Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio) manages to compete in the category of best film Y best original screenplay

Oscar Nominated Movies on HBO Max

1.Dune

centennial icons, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, star in an epic interplanetary adventure. As malevolent forces erupt in a conflict for the exclusive supply of the planet, Only those who overcome their fears will survive. Among his top nominations are best film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Production and Costume Design.

2. King Richard: A Winning Family

Richard WilliamsWill Smith is determined to write to his two daughters, Venus and Serena, in the story Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations placed before them. compete in best film, best Actor, best original screenplayly the actress Aunjanue Ellis will seek the award of Best Supporting Actress.

Oscar-nominated movies on Amazon Prime Video

1. Being the Ricardos

In 1952, the Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz They face personal and professional obstacles that threaten their careers, their relationship, and their hit TV show. The actress Nicole Kidman and the actor Javier Bardem are nominated for best actress and actorrespectively.

2.CODA

being a CODAthe acronym in English means Child of Deaf Adultsie the child of deaf adults, Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s family fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself at a crossroads. between pursuing her love of music and the fear of abandoning her parents.

Oscar-nominated movies on Disney Plus

1. charm

Surely you’ve already danced to the beat’There is no talk of Bruno’ or cried with ‘two little caterpillars’ in the voice of Sebastian Yatra. The magic of this Charm has blessed all the boys and girls in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. Everyone except Mirabel. The film is nominated for best animated film Y for best original song.

2. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The film that introduced new marvel superherointerpreted by Simu Liucompete in best visual effects.

3. Cruella

the dramatic return of one of the Disney villainsCruella de Vil, now played by Emma Stonemakes its way into the categories of best costume design Y Make up and hairstyle.

4. Luca

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the italian rivierait is a story about the coming of age of a child who experiences an unforgettable summer full of of ice cream, pasta and endless scooter rides. Compete in best animated film.

5. Raya and the Last Dragon

A long time ago, in the fantasy world of kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and It’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun forever. Compete in the category best animated film.

Oscar nominated films on Star Plus

1. Summer of soul

For six weeks in the summer of 1969, thousands of people attend the Harlem Culture Festival to celebrate Black history, culture, music and fashion.