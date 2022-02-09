where and what time to watch the final live in Beijing 2022

Donovan Carrillo went to the free skate figure skating in Beijing 2022. Photo: AFP

Donovan Carrillo made his debut in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics this Monday with the short program and qualified to the free programwhich means that the Mexican is still in the race for the Olympic podium.

With a score of 79.9, Donovan Carrillo faced 29 skaters and managed to place himself among top 24 to be able to go to the free program with a routine to the rhythm of “Black Magic Woman” and “Shake It” by the guitarist Carlos Santana.

How to follow live the next presentation of Donovan Carrillo in Beijing 2022?

Donovan Carrillo will be presented Wednesday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time) in Beijing 2022.

You can follow the next presentation of the skater from Jalisco live from the Marca Claro site.

Are 24 skaters those who will continue in the fight for the Olympic podium and the Mexican is one of them, after 30 years of Mexican absence in figure skating.

What songs are part of the Mexican’s next presentation at the Winter Olympics?

The songs with which it will be presented will be a mix composed of the following songs:

Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps from Daniel Bouaventura Y Charles Rivera

from Y sway from Dean Martin

from Mary from Ricky Martin

Cheek had to emigrate from Guadalajara to León at the age of 13 because the track where he practiced in Jalisco closed. Their training and his preparation made them in a track inside a shopping center in Leon. From there along with his coach, Gregorio Núñez,

Donovan has achieved stand out in Mexico and abroad. His best result has been to finish in the number 20 of the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden.

Donovan Carrillo’s routine that gave him the pass to the final

The Mexican skater made the jumps of four toe, triple axel and triple lutz combined with triple toe.

The suit in which he competed in the short program was a black leotard with gold piping created by him Mexican designer Edgar Lozzanohas 17 thousand Swarovski stonesall placed by hand.