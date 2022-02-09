When is a dilated cardiomyopathy genetic and when is it not?

Of the 1220 participants, 141 had relatives who met prespecified echocardiographic criteria for the disorder and were therefore classified as having familial idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy.

Representation of a normal heart vs. one with dilated heart disease.

More than a quarter of adults receiving care specialized for idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy, had parents, siblings, or children with the disorder, particularly among those who were black, in new estimates based on US patients with this condition.

In fact, almost 1,700 first-degree relatives of 1,220 patients with idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy were examined for the presence of ventricular changes suggestive of having it.

That count increased to 294 after the addition of participants with relatives first graders who only partially met the echo criteria, so they were thought to have a preclinical form of cardiomyopathy early-stage idiopathic dilation.

In adjusted models, the estimated rate of familial idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy among sampled participants was about 30% overall, nearly 40% among blacks, and 28% among whites.

Prevalence estimates of familial idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy have varied widely in reports over the past 30 years, from just 2% to more than 60%, Ray E. Hershberger, MD, The Ohio State University, told theheart.org. Columbus. Medscape Cardiology.

The current analysis, “certainly the most rigorously done, with the most reliable information, hopefully,” includes patients from 25 US centers with advanced heart failure programs.

The analysis breaks new ground, Hershberger said, for its estimates of the risk of idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy among family members based on the proband’s age at diagnosis.

For example, the risk of idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy for a first-degree relative with a participant in the lowest quartile of age at diagnosis, around 5 to 34 years, was more than double the risk when the participants were in the lowest quartile highest age at diagnosis, around 54 years to 83.

Management in First Degree Relatives

These findings reflect what is widely recognized, that the genetics of idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy are strongest when diagnosed in adolescents or adults. young compared to people middle-aged or older, Hershberger noted.

“Overall, they’re going to be sicker,” he said, and the chance of finding idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy in a first-degree relative is higher.

The analysis also “corroborates the cardiomyopathy guidelines: that at the time of diagnosis, participants should receive family risk counselingand first-degree relatives should undergo a clinical evaluation,” the published report states.

“Although idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy is usually silent until late in the disease, which often presents with heart failure, conventional medical treatment has been shown to mitigate asymptomatic idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy.”

Most US cardiologists, Hershberger noted, would initiate conventional medical therapy in screened family members who met the accepted academic definition of idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy, that is, a left ventricular ejection fraction less than 50% with left ventricular enlargement without other recognized causes.

“Even if it’s asymptomatic idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy, I think we’d all start, minimally, on an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor or a beta blocker or both.”

Management is less stable for relatives with left ventricular systolic dysfunction or left ventricular enlargement, but not both, which he called “a partial phenotype in the causal pathway of dilated cardiomyopathy.”

Family members with “an ejection fraction in their 30s or 40s, people are going to treat that too, even without left ventricular enlargement.”

But LV enlargement without systolic dysfunction? “No one knows what to do with it. I don’t think many treat it,” reflecting perceptions of systolic dysfunction as the most serious finding, Hershberger said.

“A Critical First Step”

The analysis “provides a critical first step in comprehensively understanding the risks associated with idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy and the value of family-based clinical evaluation,” states an accompanying editorial, “to more easily identify people with preclinical disease who might benefit from early initiation of neurohormonal therapies.

However, more research is needed “to better define the appropriate timing and frequency of familial screening for idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy.”as well as the role of genetic testing in routine screening practice,” writes Krishna G. Aragam, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston.

The analysis, based on research within the Idiopathic Dilated Cardiomyopathy Precision Medicine Study described in the report as “a collaborative effort comprising 25 clinical sites in the US 2016-2020. About 44% of the two participants were women, and 43% and 8.3% self-reported as African American and Hispanics, respectively.

A total of 1,693 first-degree relatives were evaluated for idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy., after which 11.6% of participants were defined as having the familial form of the disorder. Model-based estimates, which in part reflect cases of idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy projected, with an assessment that includes all living first-degree relatives of each proband, put the proband familial MCD rate at 29.7% overall, 39.4% among blacks, and 28% among whites .

The addition of first-degree relatives who exhibited the partial idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy phenotype raised the estimated prevalence of familial cases among participants to 56.9% overall.

The estimated cumulative risk for diagnosis of a probable first-degree relative at age 80 years was 19% for idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy and 33% with the addition of cases of partial phenotype.

The hazard ratio (HR) for confirmed among first-degree relatives of non-Hispanic black participants, compared with those of non-Hispanic white participants, was 1.89 (95% CI, 1.26 – 2.83, P = 0.002). Adding the cases of partial phenotype MCD, the corresponding HR only trended greater than 1.27 (95% CI, 0.99 – 1.63, P = 0.06).

Estimated Cumulative Risks of Idiopathic Dilated Cardiomyopathy at age 80 years among first-degree relatives of participants in the youngest and oldest age quartiles were 26% and 13%, respectively, HR, 2.19 (95% CI, 1.19 – 4, 00, P = 0.01).

The corresponding HR with consideration of cases of partial phenotype idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy was also significant at 1.67 (95% CI, 1.14 – 2.44, P = 0.008).

“While this analysis may have been intended to help guide heart failure professionals, the approach may have overestimated risk, as the patients with idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy presenting to advanced heart failure programs tend to have more severe disease than those in the general population,” the editorial notes.

On the other hand, the editorialists add, “by restricting analyzes to living relatives, the study may also have underestimated familial risk, as first-degree relatives may have died of DCM prior to enrollment of the proband.”

Hershberger said a longitudinal follow-up study of first-degree relatives is tentatively planned in part to detect progression of cardiomyopathy in those who had been identified with idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy. partial phenotype.

Source consulted here.