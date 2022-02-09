WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world, whether to solve personal matters, work or even to connect to classes.

The functions and tools that this application has are several, from being able to send photos, videos, voice notes, make video calls, publish states, etc. If you want to give your WhatsApp a different and unique style, we tell you how to activate the notification bubbles similar to those of Messenger.

WhatsApp, thus activate notification bubbles like Messenger. Photo: Pixabay



How to activate notification bubbles

The first thing you should do is download the Notify Bubble app on your cell phone from Google Play.

When you open Notify Bubble you must grant it the permissions to position itself on top of other apps.

You will also have to give it permission to read your notifications.

Once you have accepted everything, you must enter “Let’s Start”. Then click on “Settings”.

There 4 applications will be enabled. Activate the button that says WhatsApp.

Now when someone sends you a message, the Notify Bubble will appear, similar to the one in Messenger.

One of the advantages is that you don’t need to open WhatsApp to reply to the message that arrives, you just have to click on the notification bubble so you can send your message.

In addition to personalizing your WhatsApp, this feature will also help you respond more easily and easily. Remember that you must grant the necessary permissions to Notify Bubble so that it can access your chats.

This is one of the many functions that WhatsApp has, remember that it is constantly updated to offer a better experience to users, regardless of which operating system you have, iOS or Android.

