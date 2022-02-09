What were the records that Donovan Carrillo broke by qualifying for the Beijing 2022 final

Donovan Carrillo Suazo set a new personal best during his participation in the figure skating short program at Beijing 2022 (Photo: Toby Melville/REUTERS)

The presence of Donovan Carrillo in the figure skating competition Beijing 2022 He has written one of the most memorable chapters in the history of Mexican Olympism. With his qualification to the Winter Olympics he became the first Mexican to achieve it since the 1992 Albertville competition. However, with his classification to the grand final of the discipline, he was in charge of breaking new records that, even, disrupt the rest of the American continent.

To the rhythm of “Black Magic Woman” and “Shake It”, by guitarist Carlos Santana, the skater from Zapopan got a score of 79.69, which was divided into 43.08 for the execution technique and 36.61 in the evaluation of its presentation. With this, he managed to overcome what, until then, had been his highest personal qualification in a short program, that is, the 73.91 units that he obtained at the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden, where he qualified for the Olympics.

At the end of its execution, the Mexican was in third place, although at the end of the competition he did so in 19th place. However, this classification was enough for him to ensure your stay in the competition free programwhich made him not only the first national to achieve it, but also the pioneer in all of Latin America in ensuring their stay in a winter Olympic program.

Donovan Carrillo became the first Latin American to qualify for a winter final (Photo: Toby Melville/REUTERS)

Since figure skating, one of the oldest in the winter Olympic program, ensured its permanence as a competition, there have been four personalities that have represented Mexico. Diana Evans and Ricardo Olavarrieta were present at Calgary 1988. However, the third was the only one that repeated the representation of him in Albertville 1992where he was also Mayda Navarro. Since then, the tricolor flag has remained absent from skating.

With this scenario, Donovan Carrillo was in charge of breaking records and imposing new marks in his first Olympic participation. In addition, of the 24 qualified for the grand final of the competition, The man from Jalisco is part of the eight non-European competitors who will seek to hang glory on the Olympic podium.

“Debuting in these Olympic Games is a dream come true for me. Overall, the show was solid. I feel very happy with the result. Of course there were some details and I don’t want to leave that lightly. I want to learn from them to plan and make a long program even more consistent”declared to the microphones after his speech.

Nathan Chen of the United States is the favorite to take first place in the competition at Beijing 2022 (Photo: Toby Meilville/REUTERS)

Carrillo’s presence at Beijing 2022, in addition to being commendable, represents in itself a historical milestone. It is worth mentioning that the sports authorities in charge of organizing the Olympic event only grant the qualifying ticket to those 30 best skaters from around the world. In this way, the Mexican surpassed other competitors who enjoy better conditions to practice and improve their qualities on ice.

Although to get on the podium he would have to beat Nathan Chenfrom the United States, as well as Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno from Japan, who finished at the top with 113.97, 108.12 and 105.90 points, the Mexican dreams of obtaining the medal in his first Olympic competition. For this, he must show his best execution and movements to the rhythm of “Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps”, by Daniel Boaventura and Carlos Rivera; as well as “Sway” by Dean Martin and “Maria” by Ricky Martin.

Having finished in 19th position, Carrillo Suazo will be the sixth skater in exhibiting his routine before the judges who will witness the competition in the Covered Stadium of the Capital. The final will take place on Wednesday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico.

