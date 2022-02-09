What to watch today on TV? Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | TV

9.00 / Netflix

The ‘Disenchantment’ of an Alcoholic Princess

Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsonsigns this animated series for Netflix, Disenchantment which is set in the medieval court of Dreamland. The story follows the adventures of Bean, an alcoholic princess, a goblin who goes by the name of Elfo, and a personal demon named Luci. On their way, the three protagonists meet ogres, goblins, devils, trolls, walruses and humans. In the first installment, duty calls for Bean, but she only thinks of drinking. The rebellious princess infuriates the king and causes chaos with her friends, a demon and an elf.

9.00 / Disney+

Love and drama in ‘Snowdrop’

Blockbuster Korean drama set in South Korea in the late 1980s, at which time the country was under dictatorial rule. A graduate student, Im Soo Ho, breaks into Hosso Women’s University. The young man arrives covered in blood and escaping from the army. A student named Eun Young Ro (played by Kim Ji-soo) finds him and takes care of him, as well as hiding him. This meeting will end up leading to a love relationship.

14.09 / TCM

‘The bridges of Madison’

Bridges of Madison County. United States, 1995 (129 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep, Annie Corley.

Masterful drama with which Clint Eastwood savored success again. The actor and director adapted the novel of the same name by Robert James Waller into a moving film that talks about love and the consequences of the possibility of choosing. For the protagonists, nothing better than a truly exceptional couple like the one formed by Meryl Streep, perfect in her difficult role, and Eastwood himself. Good sense of rhythm and an admirable soundtrack end up rounding off this great work.

15.56 / #0

‘The shadow of betrayal’

The Double. United States, 2011 (98 minutes). Director: Michael Brandt. Cast: Richard Gere, Topher Grace, Odette Yustman.

Espionage, politics and the leading role of Richard Gere. This is what Michael Brandt (screenwriter of films like SE busca who debuted like this behind the camera) in this predictable thriller that exploits almost all the patterns of the genre and that reveals all its cards from the beginning. For the desktop and for the unconditional eel popular actor can be worth.

17.25 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘Ocean’s Twelve: One more comes into play’

Ocean’s Twelve. United States, 2005 (125 m.). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Cast: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts.

Three years have passed since Danny Ocean and his quirky crew surprisingly emptied Terry Benedict’s vault. Now, someone betrays them to the businessman, who threatens to kill them if they don’t return everything stolen plus interest, 160 million dollars. Second installment of this effective saga, which under the direction of the always effective Steven Soderbergh brings together a cast that is as glamorous as it is professional, providing moments of intrigue, emotion and humor.

19.15 / Movistar Classics

‘The great Dictator’

The Great Dictator. United States, 1940 (119 minutes). Director: Charlie Chaplin. Cast: Charles Chaplin, Jack Oakie, Reginald Gardine.

Outstanding and hilarious satire of Nazism -and of any dictatorship by extension- that was the first sound film of the great Charles Chaplin, also responsible for a script that took two years to write and for the music. Its premiere in a Europe in the middle of World War II was surrounded by great complications -in Spain it was prohibited for almost 40 years-. A masterpiece with capital letters that won four Oscar nominations, although inexplicably it was left without any.

19.40 / Movistar Los Goya

‘The Thirteen Roses’

Spain, 2007 (130 minutes). Director: Emilio Martinez Lazaro. Interpreters: Verónica Sánchez, Marta Etura, Pilar López de Ayala.

Director Emilio Martínez Lázaro approaches one of the most terrible episodes of the Spanish postwar period: the story of the execution by Franco’s troops of 13 innocent women, many of them minors, who were subsequently nicknamed as the Thirteen Roses. And he does it with a bunch of young actresses who manage to reflect the human background of this dark event. Fourteen nominations for the Goya Awards -he finally won four (supporting actor, original music, photography and costume design)- for an entertaining adaptation of the novel written by Carlos Fonseca Thirteen red roses.

21.00 / Telecinco

King’s Cup semifinals

The Copa de Rey enters its final stretch with the semifinals, a round that will be played in two legs. Tonight, Rayo Vallecano and Betis face each other at the Vallecas Stadium in a match in which both will seek to reach the second leg with a favorable result to reach the final. For Rayo, it is the second time in history that they have played in a Cup semi-final, while the Sevillians have only won once in Vallecas in the last twenty years. Tomorrow, the Telecinco cameras (9:30 pm) will travel to San Mamés to offer the first leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Valencia. Those from Mestalla are playing it against one of the most complicated rivals in the competition, the executioner of Barcelona and Real Madrid in the rounds prior to a single match.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Lali Espósito has fun in ‘El hormiguero’

Tonight the anthill will receive the visit of the singer and actress Lali Espósito to talk about her latest musical successes, the singles Discipline Y Diva, with which it is reaching millionaire figures of views on social networks. The artist will also explain how the filming of the third season of the Netflix series is going, sky red, in which it is immersed.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘Josephine’

Spain, 2021 (90 minutes). Director: JavierMarco. Cast: Roberto Álamo, Emma Suárez, Miguel Bernardeau,

After winning the Goya for best short in 2021 for to the face, Javier Marco debuts as a feature film director with this simple story starring Roberto Álamo and Emma Suárez with great credibility, who give life to two adrift characters with serious emotional deficiencies who, due to those things in life, find themselves in difficult circumstances. A film full of measured and revealing silences that was nominated for three Goya awards.

22.00 / Movistar Los Goya

‘No one will speak of us when we are dead’

Spain, 1995 (100 minutes). Director: Agustin Diaz Yanes. Cast: Victoria Abril, Federico Luppi, Pilar Bardem, Daniel Giménez Cacho.

Agustín Díaz Yanes, a renowned screenwriter who has works to his credit such as Too Much Heart or Baton Rouge, signs his first work as a director here. His debut could not have been better. Seven Goya Awards, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Leading Actress, and the Silver Shell at the San Sebastian Festival, endorse the quality of the best Spanish film of 1995. An impressive and very hard story, which had the invaluable help of a priceless Victoria April. A luxury that we hope, this time, to see again. Essential.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘The Objective’ receives Minister Alberto Garzón

Ana Pastor receives this Wednesday on the set of The objective to the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, in his first television interview after testing positive for COVID-19. The politician will have to answer about the tensions in the government coalition, the tension after the vote on the labor reform or the controversy that some of his statements arouse within the Council of Ministers. In addition, in the great week of Spanish cinema, the actor with the most nominations for the Goya awards in history, Antonio de la Torre, will sit on the set of the program. With the help of the newspaper library, Pastor will review with the actor an extensive filmography full of successful roles until he reaches the new play that he has premiered in Madrid. In addition, there will also be space to talk about current affairs and politics… and the help of a surprise guest to verify De la Torre’s answers in the interview.

22.40 / The 1

Four new guests in ‘The Three Doors’

The years that Gloria Trevi spent in prison, the political opinions of Mario Vargas Llosa, the facet of influencer by Paula Echevarría, the life of Jorge Lorenzo after leaving the circuits or how the pandemic is affecting our mental health, according to Laura Rojas Marcos. These are some of the topics that the guests of the three doors They are going to deal with María Casado. The scenery of this second program is inspired by those wonderful dreams of Italo Calvino, fantastic visions that he described in Le città invisibili. A game between the real and the abstract of geometries in relation to themselves. A ladder can go up or down, maybe both at the same time… maybe we should just watch and listen.

22.50 / Telecinco

Night of the expulsion in Secret Story’

In this fifth installment, Nagore Robles will temporarily join the coexistence of SecretStory. the house of secrets to play a pivotal role in the new weekly quiz. The collaborator, who will live with the contestants until next Sunday, will play the role of queen of the castle in the new test, which will divide the participants into lords and vassals. Throughout the night there will also be the third expulsion of the edition, with Alberto, Álvaro and Carmen as candidates to leave the contest.

24.00 / The Sixth

The faces of ‘bullying’

The Sixth premieres We are Unique: the faces of bullyinga documentary conducted by Helena Resano that seeks to make visible the fight against bullying, a social problem increasingly present in schools. The space tries to sensitize Spanish society by offering a complete vision of this problem and how sport can help to avoid or overcome situations of bullying. The work has the testimony of elite athletes, such as the Olympic and world badminton champion Carolina Marín or the Olympic gymnastics runner-up Ray Zapata, who suffered bullying in their childhood and explain how sport helped them overcome it.

24.00 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘Once Upon a Time in Queens’

Boogie. ANDUnited States, 2021 (89 minutes). Director: Eddie Huang. Cast: Taylor Takahashi, Domenick Lombardozzi, Taylour Paige, Pop Smoke.

After seeing his life reflected in the family series Newcomers, Eddie Huang makes his directorial debut in this sports drama, a social portrayal of the Asian-American community starring a high school student who dreams of playing in the NBA only to be denied by his controlling mother, who plans another future for him. him with the help of a Chinese talent scout. The film is dedicated to New York rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot twice to death shortly after filming in a raid on his home.

1.10 / Movistar Comedy

‘My best friend’s Wedding’

My best friend’s wedding. United States, 1997. Director: PJ Hogan. Cast: Julia Roberts, Dermont Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett, Philip Bosco, Rachel Griffiths.

Julie Roberts (beautiful woman or I like messes) and Cameron Diaz (The mask or Something happens with Mary) fight for the love of Dermont Mulroney (live rolling or the domino effect) in this charming romantic comedy directed by PJ Hogan, an Australian director who burst onto the international film scene thanks to the success of Muriel’s wedding. A suggestive script and a great sense of humor are the best allies of this modest but remarkable story. Highly recommended.

1.20 / TCM

‘Wow, what a night!’

Afterhours. United States, 1985 (93 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, Verna Bloom, Teri Garr.

Crazy, sophisticated comedy that shatters some of the typical American dreams. Excellently directed by a Martin Scorsese who returns to his favorite themes, as he did in Bad streets or Taxi driver, presents this unforgettable comedy that showed, among other benefits, the great work of Grifrin Dunne. A powerful black comedy.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.