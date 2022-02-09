what languages ​​Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, Maddox, Zahara and Pax speak

The Hollywood actress has insisted that her children have the best education, and everything indicates that being a multicultural family, languages ​​have become part of her daily life, because in addition to English, Angelina Jolie’s children speak in set 7 languages.

What languages ​​do Angelina Jolie’s children speak?

In an interview for BBC Radio, Angelina confessed that her children: Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, Pax, Zahara and Maddox, have enjoyed learning other languages, in addition to the English they speak at home. The actress told her that they themselves chose the language they wanted to learn.

“I asked them what languages ​​they wanted to learn and Shiloh decided to learn Khmer, which is the Cambodian language. Pax is now focused on Vietnamese, Mad is on German and Russian, Zahara speaks French, Vivienne wants to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language.”.

Angelina assures that it is now that her children are growing up, when she is really learning to know her children and what their tastes are.

“I guess you don’t know who your kids are until they tell you, and now mine are becoming the people they’ve chosen to be. They are very interested in knowing more about other cultures“, he added.

It seems that moving to various countries, due to the careers of their famous parents, has allowed Angelina’s children to experience various cultures, which influenced their decision to learn different languages.

