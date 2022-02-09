What is the Alternative Healthy Eating Index? This says Harvard

To understand a little more in detail the term of the Alternative Healthy Eating Index(AHEI), it is important to emphasize the family history of heart disease or diabetes, therefore, it seeks to modify the feeding, to prevent or reduce the risks of suffering from it. However, by doing so, we would not only be talking about preventing this, the change of feeding it could be good to avoid or prevent some other types of chronic diseases, cancer, diabetes and some cardiovascular conditions, which could lead to heart attacks or strokes.

According to the information presented by HealthHarvard, the AHEI assigns ratings to foods and nutrients predictive of chronic disease. The researchers of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health they created the AHEI as an alternative to the Healthy Eating Index, which allows them to measure the compliance with diets. The AHEI Its main function is to qualify dietassigning a score ranging from 0 (lack of compliance) to 110 (perfect compliance), based on how often you eat certain foods, both healthy and unhealthy. In this case, the person who usually does not eat vegetables, for example, would have a score of 0, compared to one who eats them at least 3 times a day.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker