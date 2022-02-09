What is the Alternative Healthy Eating Index? This says Harvard

To understand a little more in detail the term of the Alternative Healthy Eating Index(AHEI), it is important to emphasize the family history of heart disease or diabetes, therefore, it seeks to modify the feeding, to prevent or reduce the risks of suffering from it. However, by doing so, we would not only be talking about preventing this, the change of feeding it could be good to avoid or prevent some other types of chronic diseases, cancer, diabetes and some cardiovascular conditions, which could lead to heart attacks or strokes.

According to the information presented by HealthHarvard, the AHEI assigns ratings to foods and nutrients predictive of chronic disease. The researchers of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health they created the AHEI as an alternative to the Healthy Eating Index, which allows them to measure the compliance with diets. The AHEI Its main function is to qualify dietassigning a score ranging from 0 (lack of compliance) to 110 (perfect compliance), based on how often you eat certain foods, both healthy and unhealthy. In this case, the person who usually does not eat vegetables, for example, would have a score of 0, compared to one who eats them at least 3 times a day.

In a study recently published in the Journal of Nutrition, highlighted that in 71,495 women and 41,029 men, those who were given a special follow-up, obtained a higher score in the AHEI and they had a risk 19% minor to suffer from a chronic disease, a risk 31% minor coronary disease and a 33% lower risk of diabetes, compared with people with low diabetes scores. AHEI.

Separate studies of men and women also emphasized that those who engaged in a variety of physical activities, such as climbing stairs, lifting shopping bags, walking, and participating in moderate or vigorous activities, were in better health, compared to with those who do not carry out any activity in their daily life, who obtained a lower score.

What foods are good to use on the AHEI diet?

At overall study Wide variations were observed between diet quality, and it was predicted that improving consumption of certain foods could help prevent millions of deaths from cancer, coronary artery disease, stroke, respiratory disease, kidney disease, diabetes, and digestive disease. Resulting in the following bases for it.