What is known about cuachalalate, a Mexican medicinal plant that is said to act positively against cancer? | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Investigations by the Department of Toxicology of the Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) have discovered that cancer cells are inhibited with a compound from a Mexican medicinal plant known as ‘cuachalalate‘.

Libia Vega Loyo is the one who has led the investigation of the plant that grows on the Pacific slope from Nayarit to Oaxacaalso in the Balsas basin, made up of Morelos, Guerrero and Puebla.

Traditionally, cuachalalate is used in Mexican medicine as a gastroprotective and helps in vascular diseases for their recovery.

Scientific name:

Amphipterygium adstringens

Nahuatl name:

Cuachachalatli (cuáhuitl = tree, and chachalatli name of a talkative bird known as chachalaca; literally means chachalaca tree).

Botanical Family:

Anacardiaceae

Species description:

According to the Ethnobotanical Garden and Museum of Traditional Herbal Medicine, it is a dioecious tree with ascending and twisted branches, highly branched and with a short, straight shaft, reaching up to 10 m in height.

The bark is thick, compact and hard, ornamented with a rough appearance, reddish brown dark brown and with lenticels; the leaves are obovate, sessile and with a serrated edge, which in both sexes, males and females, are lost for six months of the year.

The male flowers form panicles and the female flowers are solitary in the axils of the leaves: The winged fruits are 2.5 to 5 cm long, yellowish brown or reddish brown, with a fine rib; they contain one to two very flattened seeds 5 mm long.

Cuachalalate tree.



Phenology:

The cuachalalate trees in Morelos bloom in April and May, presenting fruit from June to March; its maturity occurs between November and January.

Recent scientific studies have verified its properties anticancer in the stomach, colon and destruction of tumors.

Scientific validation:

The bark contains a triterpenic compound called masticadienonic acid, to which they attribute properties anticanceranticholinergic and to destroy gallstones.

A decoction made from the bark is taken to treat stomach problems and gas ulcers (Quattrocchi, 2012).

In traditional Mexican medicine, the bark of the tree is boiled in water and it is taken as tea to treat a wide range of ailments such as gastric ulcers, liver problems, as a blood purifier, to treat kidney infections, to lower cholesterol levels, against gallstones, mouth ulcers, toothaches, intermittent fevers, veins varicose veins, diabetes, typhoid fever, malaria, and stomach cancer.

The bark macerated in water is taken as water for use against gastric ulcers.

For wounds, a tea is drunk or the powdered bark is applied to the skin. The white gum or resin from the tree is applied to the skin to treat pimples or abscesses.

The bark decoction is applied topically as a wash against skin problems or hives, against chafing in babies, against alopecia, for bites or stings of venomous animals, as an adjuvant to heal wounds, is applied in the vagina for infections and vaginal secretions or “flows”, against puerperal fever, against the “fallen uterus” and to treat the “coldness” of the womb.