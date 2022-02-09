What is it about? The MOST EXPENSIVE movie in Netflix history is about to be released

‘The Gray Man‘ (The Gray Man), this is the title of the most ambitious production to date of Netflix. It is planned to be a saga full of action, spies and assassins that will premiere its first installment in 2022 and is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

The story is based on a series of books written by Mark Greaney and will star Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles.

Related news

What is it about ‘The Gray Man‘, the most expensive movie from Netflix?

This week Netflix announced its premieres for 2022, among which is ‘The Gray Man‘, the most expensive project in the history of the streaming platform, Netflix. It was announced that the film will have a budget of about 200 million dollars, the largest investment it has had for a production.

This is the official synopsis of ‘The Gray Man‘:

“An ex-CIA agent turned hit man, Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), finds himself on the run and is hunted by an old colleague, Agent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).”

The film is based on the homonymous series of books written by Mark Greaney, which has ten parts, in which it is told how our protagonist was “one of the best assassins in the world, until he was betrayed and released. He now he is known as the Gray Manand making a living means other people dying.”

Although it is unknown if it will be a direct adaptation or will have modifications, the first installment of the book deals with Court Gentry and his mission across Europe to try to save his boss, Sir Donald Fitzroy, from agent Lloyd Hansen, who he also wants to kill Gentry to close a multi-million dollar deal on oil interests in Nigeria.





In addition to having the participation of Gosling and Evans, the film brings together great acting talents such as the Spanish Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, known for his role in the series ‘The Bridgertons’, as well as Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Scott Haze, Callan Mulvey, Robert Kazinsky, and Deobia Oparei.

So far the official date of its premiere is unknown, but it is planned to be for the second half of the year.

In the following video you can see a small preview of what will be ‘The Gray Man‘, most expensive movie on netflix:





