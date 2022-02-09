What I see? Dangerous attraction, a great example of Ben Affleck’s talent as a director

All those who take very seriously the film career of Ben Affleck they get excited every time there’s talk of the next movie he might direct. As there is more than one project in dance and the transcended ones almost always exceed the certainties, the times are dilated and the expectations begin to fade, again and again.

These genuine admirers of the actor who will turn 50 in 2022 are consoled for now with the encouragement of his excellent acting appearance in The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney (available on Amazon Prime Video), something that seems to give a very positive continuity to his acting career. She also received many compliments for The WayBack (available on HBO Max), another of his recent films.

At the same time, they worry every time that Affleck returns to be the protagonist of media attention for other reasons. There may be light reasons, such as occupying the pages of the heart all the time thanks to his renewed romance with Jennifer Lopez or, worse, exposing himself to the risk of falling back into periods of alcohol addiction that forced more than one income. in rehabilitation centers. The memory of a violent father dependent on the same vice continues to weigh heavily on the actor’s spirit and conscience.

Affleck alongside Jeremy Renner, who earned an Oscar nomination for this film

The affective stability rediscovered with Lopez and the good acting choices of the last time (let’s take his extravagant appearance in the last duel like a laughing slip) fuel hopes of a return to the place where Affleck shone like never before and won so much critical admiration that many saw him as the best heir to Clint Eastwood as a representative of the noble and genuine spirit of classic storytelling in American cinema. .

If that eventual return to leadership follows the path of Dangerous attraction (The Town2010), his second film, we can hope for the best for the future. This precise police story, rough and surgical in the crude description of the scene in which the action takes place is at the same time a work that goes deep into the human portrait of its characters. Affleck directs it, stars in it and is also one of its screenwriters.

Each actor in this tragedy that takes place in a world of police and criminals (especially bank robbers) has a very clear motivation and a precise description of what they live, feel and do to fulfill what they feel is their duty in this life. . But at the same time there is a very precise approach, oblivious to any emphasis or declaration of a political nature, to the origins of that violence, to the circumstances that surround it, to the moral dilemmas that it provokes and to the possibilities, never too generous, of trying some change of course and opt for redemption.

We have seen many times how these questions that surround the spirit and conscience of very determined and professional people are exposed in the best films by Eastwood and Michael Mann. Affleck follows that subtle, precise and firm line when looking, as is exposed from the very beginning of the plot, at the activity that seems to make the city of Boston stand out from any other place in the world: the highest number of bank robbers measured relative to the total population.

Boston is the city. Is TheTown, just as the perfect original title suggests, replaced for the local theatrical release by a completely nonsensical phrase that 12 years after the premiere is still inexplicable. The action is concentrated in Charlestown, a landmark in the city to which Affleck always returns to tell the film stories that bear his signature. Something that happens from his days of adolescence and the brotherhood forged forever with his colleague Matt Damon .

The central character of Dangerous attraction is Doug MacRay (Affleck), a member of a group specialized in stealing millions of dollars from banks or cash trucks. He has as his main lieutenant the impulsive James Coughlin (Jeremy Renner, winner of an Oscar nomination for this role), with whom he is linked by a few codes and ties of loyalty. One of them is the emotional bond between MacRay and Krista Coughlin (Blake Lively), sister of James and mother of a little boy. The booty ends up in the hands of a launderer disguised as a florist to whom the always excellent Pete Postletwaithein one of his last appearances, gives him a truly terrifying mask.

Ben Affleck as Doug MacRay in Dangerous Attraction Courtesy Warner Bros. Ent. inc.

When a robbery at a bank branch goes awry, the gang must keep an eye on the young manager (rebecca hall, remarkable), because it could provide data that would leave them at the mercy of the FBI. MacRay will gradually get closer to the woman and will begin to find in her a way of possible escape from her place as a criminal that he had already been insinuating from the beginning through veiled gestures and looks.

Affleck tells us that there is an alternative world possible in that approach (something that he would reiterate in 2017 with his last job to date as director, actor and now sole screenwriter, live at night) and also that the long arm of the law will do everything possible to prevent it. It shows it through the FBI special agent in charge of the case (a magnificent Jon Ham), which does not lack quite twisted resources and all kinds of extortions to achieve its purpose. Aside from the strategy, the character of Hamm is another example of the uncompromising, dry and brutal professionalism exercised by the actors in this story.

Affleck’s direction works in every aspect: in the description of each character, in the fluidity with which the action and the calm moments are combined, in the design of the action scenes (vibrant, intelligible from beginning to end, shot with energy in a lot of narrow streets of Boston that seem to have no exit), in the direction of actors and in the full awareness of the path he wants to take us . We usually expect much more from Affleck as a director than as a performer, although his recent appearances in the aforementioned the way back Y The Tender Bar they forcefully deny all the common places about their pretended inexpressiveness.

Jon Hamm as the detective and Affleck as the thief in an intense and constant game of cat and mouse claire folger

Among the many influences he took into account to make his film (Fire against firefrom Mann; Mystical riverfrom Eastwood; the infiltratorsby Martin Scorsese), Affleck said, for example, that to develop some scenes of pure action he thought a lot about Gene Hackman irritated and hitting the steering wheel of his car while chasing his opponents at full speed through the streets of New York in the most intense scene from Contact in France.

But at the same time, he acknowledged to Entertainment Weekly that the most important thing about Dangerous attraction does not go through the robbery and car chase (“they are candy papers”) but through the relationship established between the character he plays and that of his father (the great Chris Cooper). And in this regard he said that he was always struck by the fact that Sidney Lumet made several of his films telling how children end up paying for the sins of their parents.

The arrival of Dangerous attraction to the streaming It is the fastest way to understand why the most rigorous fans of Ben Affleck want him to direct again as soon as possible. It is not the only example that motivates them. His debut feature is also there, disappeared one night (still absent from the platforms) and the extraordinary argusavailable on HBO Max, which went on to win the Oscar for best picture and deserves, of course, a separate analysis.

“ I don’t think he’s a better director than an actor or a better actor than a director. Nor is it a better screenwriter than an actor or a better director than a screenwriter. Or even better writer than director. I’m just trying to make movies and it turns out all these things are mixed up. It is not easy to separate them, I think they are overlapping circles ”, recognized Affleck in 2010. Over time, he was recognized with real merit in all these facets, especially as a director. Those who truly admire him believe that the time has come to continue proving it.