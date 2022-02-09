What are the 10 most expensive series in history and how much did they cost?

Historical drama, fantastic genre, musical or war fiction. There are episodes of series that cost up to 50 million euros. These are the most expensive productions in history.

Small screens -television, tablets and smartphones- have little to envy to large film productions in terms of money invested. Most of them are not a surprise to anyone who keeps up with current events in the series, but the number of zeros in the budgets of some of its episodes can stop stone even the most knowledgeable. Below is a list of the most expensive series. Some, in fact, have not yet begun to be broadcast.

The 10 most expensive series in history per episode

The first place is as surprising as it is fascinating since it has been won by a series that has not yet been released, it is about “The Lord of the rings”the long-awaited adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s fantastic universe that Amazon Prime Video will premiere on September 2, 2022. budget per episode rises to a whopping 49 million euros in its first season.

The sometimes villain, other antagonist, and lately hero, most loved by the followers of the Marvel universe, triumphed in 2021 with his own series, “loki”, with Tom Hiddleston in front. Disney + decided to play it safe and spare no expense when approving a cost of 21.5 million euros for each new episode.

The “Loki” series.

Disney

The same amount that he allocated for his other two big bets of the year: “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Y “Scarlet Witch and the Vision”. Three basic pillars of the strategic advertising campaign for the launch of your streaming platform.

In fifth position is “ThePacific”the most expensive miniseries of the story maintains its position since its premiere in 2010. It is set in World War II, in the midst of a war between the Americans and the Japanese. It was produced by HBO together with two greats of the film industry, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. The price for each of its episodes amounted to €16.9 million.

The musical “The Get Down” nor did he allow any type of deprivation that affected the final result. There were episodes that cost €13.5 million. The 2016 Netflix series sets the action in the Bronx during the 1970s. Music and youth.

In a compilation of the most expensive series in history, “Game of Thrones” It should be yes or yes. The production revolutionized half the world, experienced an enthusiastic following of fans, and its impact on pop culture and expansion is difficult to imitate. At any moment you will meet a five-year-old Khalesi who will be your neighbor.

One of the main characters, Daenerys Targaryen, from the series “Game of Thrones”.

HBO

On the other hand, to count the money that was invested in the series, it takes a few fingers. The budget that HBO dedicated to it was rising as its success did, and the seasons followed one another. The price of the episodes became €12.67 million.

The same cost which is estimated for two other large productions: “The Mandalorian”, inspired by the universe of “Star Wars”, again in charge of Disney +; Y “The Morning Show”with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell as headliners.

The tenth position is occupied by “The Crown”, the critically acclaimed hit series about the life of England’s Queen Elizabeth II, from her youth and rise to the crown to more recent years. The budget for its episodes is €11.49 million.