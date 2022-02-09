‘We felt like we could have done more in the first game, but we all screwed up’

scratched managed to take fifth place in the Club World Cup after beating Al Jazeera, After a disappointing match against Al-Ahly who played with at least 12 casualties, but after what happened in the United Arab Emirates, the Monterrey squad is already thinking about the League.

Maxi Mezaan element that was recognized as the Most valuable Player of the match against Al Jazeera, assured that it was necessary to close the tournament well after the complications they had against the Egyptians.

“Sometimes there are very hard defeats that you have to stand up in the next game and we try to do that, to leave with a good image and we know that from now on it will be the League. Today’s goal was to stand up and we did that game we needed,” Meza commented after the game for TNT Sports.

The Argentine acknowledged that Monterrey made mistakes in his presentation at the fair, so he had to recapitulate.

“We feel that we could do more in the first game in general, I am also part of the team, even though people recognize me, we all include ourselves, we all screwed up. Today we had to stand up and we also understand people as players and We are prepared for this type of situation that sometimes hits you and sometimes praises you and we will try to go for that goal again,” he said.

