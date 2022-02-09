Watch Amanda Seyfried as Billionaire Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout Series

Hulu has released the first trailer for The Dropout on its official YouTube account., a new limited series starring Amanda Seyfried. The series is the latest in a list of shocking true stories the streamer has decided to tell, which also includes Dopesick, Pam & Tommy, and the upcoming Immigrant.

The Dropout chronicles the life and career of Elizabeth Holmes, a biotech enthusiast who claimed to have revolutionized blood testing and became a billionaire as a result, only to be convicted of criminal fraud soon after.

The trailer for The Dropout reveals that the story will begin like most inspirational biopics: a young man whose revolutionary idea is ignored, questioned, and rejected by his peers and told it’s “impossible” to pull off. In this story, however, the biographical tropes are turned on their heads after it slowly becomes clear that Holmes (Seyfried) was out of his mind and began violating health and safety ethics when he found out. that huge amounts of money were coming in.

At the same time, The Dropout is preparing to tell something of an incomplete story, considering the fact that, in real life, Holmes has not yet been sentenced and her hearing is scheduled for later this year, well after the series. However, Holmes’s story is so surprising that it has been irresistible to tell even before his sentencing: it has already been covered in the book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by author John Carreyrou, and also on HBO. through the documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.

In addition to Seyfried, The Dropout cast also includes Naveen Andrews, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, Lisa Gay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins. , and Stephen Fry.

Hulu will premiere the first 3 episodes of The Dropout on March 3. The remaining episodes will premiere on the platform weekly afterward.

The Dropout Official Synopsis

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Cheated. Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, is an incredible story of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How the world’s youngest self-made billionaire woman lost everything in the blink of an eye? @worldwide