Vin Diesel offers us news

Fast & Furious 10 It could already be filming, since Dominic Toretto himself, that is, Vin Diesel, has anticipated the imminence of production last weekend.

Through a self-made video to Instagram, the Hollywood heavyweight explained to his followers how he had just attended the Clash at Daytona RC with his children.

“Congratulations to all the pilots for coming out to have fun,” he smiled. “Now we’re all in that racing mindset as we’re minutes away from starting filming on Fast 10″.

“We have some great cast additions that are going to make this episode very, very exciting!”

If you were literally minutes away from getting in front of the cameras, that’s definitely an exciting upgrade to get through.

As for cast additions, it was reported last month that Jason Momoa of Aquamanwas looking for a villain role, although it has not been announced yet.

Admittedly, it has the potential to be something special.

For his part, John Cena, who plays Jakob Toretto in the saga, has already spoken of his hopes of returning to the franchise that destroys the asphalt.

“I can tell you this, you probably won’t see me in Fast 10 dressed as Peacemaker (his DC character). But I really hope you see me in Fast 10. I know that they are preparing the production and I would like nothing more than to return to the franchise. I’m a big fan myself,” he added.

What we do know for sure is that Dwayne Johnson (who plays Luke Hobbs) will not appear in the next two installments.

Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

