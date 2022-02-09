(VIDEO) Where to see the films nominated for the 2022 Oscars?

The productions are available on the main platforms, others will soon hit theaters

Yesterday the list of nominations for the Oscars was announced, whose ceremony will take place in the city of Los Angeles, on March 27.

“The Power of the Dog,” by filmmaker Jane Campion, is the leader with 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch.

Read more: Know the main nominations for the Oscars

It is followed by “Dune” with 10 nominations, “Belfast” and “West Side Story” with seven each and “King Williams” with six nominations.

Some of these productions premiered in Latin America in 2021 and are available on the main platforms.

Others will have their premieres in the cinema in the coming months.

Read more: Oscar and Golden Globe awards season arrives at Magaly

The Power of the Dog, Netflix

The production is about Phil Burbank is a charismatic rancher who inspires fear and admiration in those around him. When her brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil sets about tormenting them until the possibility of love invites him to open his heart.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, both nominated for Oscars.

DuneHBO MAX

It takes place on a desert planet, belonging to the Harkonnen family for generations, it remains in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor cedes the exploitation of the spice reserves, one of the most valuable raw materials in the world. galaxy and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life.

The cast is made up of Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Timothée Chalamet.

West Side Story, Diseny+

It is a remake of Steven Spielberg, with seven nominations for the Academy Awards.

The 1957 Broadway musical stars Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, among others.

Don’t look up, Netflix

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, it is based on the story of two mediocre astronomers who discover that a meteorite will hit the Earth and decide to go on a media tour to warn humanity about it.

CODA, Apple TV

Starring Emilia Jones, it tells the story of Ruby, the only person in a fishing family who is not deaf. Ruby pursues her dream of being a musician, but her parents don’t understand her because they can’t hear what she sings.

The film chronicles the battle and decisions Rudy has to make to protect his family and pursue a music career in college.

King RichardHBO Max

In this film, Will Smith takes on the role of Richard (Will Smith) the man who created Venus and Serena Williams, the world tennis stars.

Richard had a very clear vision of the future of his daughters, and using risky and unconventional methods.

Licorice Pizza, theatrical release January 17

It is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, how they grow up together, date and end up falling in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973.

Belfast, theatrical releases March 22

The film stars Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles, alongside Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds.

Described as a moving story of love, laughter and loss in the childhood of a child, in the midst of the music and social tumult of the late 1960s, details the official synopsis.