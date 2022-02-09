VIDEO: They ask for fair play in Mexican women’s soccer because a team took advantage of the rival goalkeeper’s injury to score a goal

The behavior of Deportivo Toluca generated a wave of criticism on social networks, as well as discontent within Atlético de San Luis, who asked for “fair play” within the Mexican tournament.

A controversial action that has been described as unsportsmanlike was presented this Monday on the sixth day of the Liga MX Femenil, the first division of professional soccer for women in Mexico.

32 minutes into the first half, Stefani Jimenez, goalkeeper for Atlético de San Luis, who faced Deportivo Toluca at home, suffered an injury due to a bad step while trying to control a ball in her area and ended up lying on the pitch. Judge Yair Ugalde let the play runwhich ended in a goal for the visiting team.

A controversial play occurred in the match between Atlético San Luis and Toluca in the Liga MX Femenil. Goalkeeper Stefani Jiménez suffered a torn cruciate ligament… At that moment, Toluca took the opportunity to score the first goal of the match. Fair Play or not Fair Play? pic.twitter.com/HrRdEZqC5J — ESPN Sports (@ESPNDeportes) February 9, 2022

The San Luis players claimed the referee considering that he should have stopped the actions so that his partner received medical attention. Finally, the goal was not annulled, the goalkeeper could not continue the game and the score was 2-2. According to his club, Jiménez suffered a “partial rupture of the cruciate ligament front of the right knee.

What happened that day generated a wave of criticism on social networks, as well as discontent among the players, coaching staff and directors of Atlético de San Luis, who asked fair play within the Mexican tournament. Meanwhile, from Toluca they apologized and stressed that they never sought to take advantage and that their players only accepted the referee’s decision, which indicated that they should continue.