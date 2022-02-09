Veganism, a lifestyle that continues to gain strength

In a world where health has become a priority, plant-based diets have taken great strength to achieve this end.

World-class celebrities like Natalie Portman, Zac Efron and Ariana Grande and Colombians like Amparo Grisales, Catherine Siachoque and Miguel Varoni have joined this veggie trend.

However, talking about a vegan, vegetarian or flexitarian diet is even bigger than just talking about food.

For Tati Rodríguez, coach and influencer from Cartagena, this decision is her own and must be taken seriously, since making a change in diet and lifestyle can not only benefit the body, but also the entire environment.

“Vegan food is one in which the food does not contain any type of product of animal origin in its manufacture, that is, it does not include animal meat, or derivatives such as dairy products and eggs, this is to avoid any animal abuse in the production. food industry,” he says.

And it is that changing from a nutritional routine based on animal products is not as simple as it seems, for Tati this was a task that had great challenges.

“If I was able to eat this diet for 21 days, who takes away that I can finally join the vegan diet. I did not mention it to many people because they normally have a negative stigma towards veganism, ”he comments in an interview with La FM.

What is the vegan diet?

Veganism is considered as a lifestyle outside the standards, which includes not only a plant-based diet, but also a machinery that mitigates the effects of man on his environment.

“It is an ethical principle in which we avoid animal abuse and exploitation in all the decisions we make for our consumption, for example, in food, makeup or clothing,” explains the coach.

How to start a vegan life?

Starting with a vegan life is not an easy task. For this reason, in the company of Tati Rodríguez, we tell you some tips that you should take into account when starting a plant-based diet.

be willing to learn

We have to break the false beliefs that exist about veganism and plant-based food.

Once the subject is approached with an “open mind” and a willingness to understand, people realize that it is a world full of healthy and delicious food options and alternatives that contribute to reducing animal abuse.

Read studies from reliable sources

The most important thing is the information and to clarify any doubts you have about the subject, you need to read articles with scientific support, university research, or follow blogs or accounts that have support to talk about certain things, this in order not to encourage disinformation.

Learn about the foods you are going to replace

Beyond searching thousands of recipes, to begin with, you simply have to veganize the recipes that are already known as far as possible, substituting products of animal origin for other vegan ones.

Then, as we incorporate these foods into our daily routine, we can experiment with other dishes.

know your body

Some people are able to jump into veganism overnight and feel completely energetic and healthy.

However, transitions are never easy, so it is recommended to stop certain foods gradually and see how the body responds.

Join groups that have the same interest

Being a part of various vegan food and lifestyle groups on social media will go a long way to connect with others, gain knowledge, learn recipes, and know what other steps to take to start a vegan life in 2022.

benefits of veganism

Although the consumption of food that comes from the land is part of this ideology, for Tati this goes further.

“In a vegan diet you come from what comes from the land, but your main purpose is to prevent animal abuse in the food industry. In the vegan diet we eat legumes, plants, fruits and we put aside animal foods such as milk, butter and eggs, which are derived from animals, ”he adds.

Talking about a healthy life is full of factors that can affect you in a good or bad way. That is why veganism has started a race to give more health benefits.

“A vegan diet as it is based mainly on products based on unprocessed plants, we are automatically contributing to our health, helping to avoid and reverse diseases”, he points out.



