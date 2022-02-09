Vega marks an Anne Hathaway in the middle of the street with ‘Survive’

There are just a few days left until it reaches all platforms and stores ‘White Blackbird’, the last work of Vega that the singer has been unraveling theme by theme during the last few months. we thought that ‘Homeland’ would be the last single to come out to promote it, but ‘survive’ has come to score a “I don’t think so, my look.”

Bill Vega who wrote this song for another artist, but who offered it to her with another theme and preferred to keep that other one, giving back to the Cordovan ‘Survive’, which is now part of their catalog:

“Without knowing it, this may have been the most beautiful gift he could give me, because without realizing it he had written a song for me, so emphatically me in its lyrics and melody, that only I could understand it 100%, transmit it in its form. original. I have a life doctorate in survival, one that tells me that it will always be better to survive holding the hand of someone who loves me and has been taking steps with me along the way.”

And how Vega It won’t have anything else, but intensity is surpassed by very few in our industry, it has decided to take the song to images marking a whole Anne Hathaway in Madrid’s Calle Preciados. That it would rather be to become a Pablo Alboran -remember that we met him singing ‘Only you’ with the headphones while strolling in his original video – but Alboran would be unable to carry his interpretation to these points so ‘I Dreamed A Dream’. And because Vega Now she has long hair, which catches her in the short hair season and all that was missing was for one of the men from Montera’s Buy Gold to rip out two fillings to give her best Fantine.

So he stands in front of the camera, with his good close-up, and exudes passion and dedication with his interpretation of ‘Survive’, one of those very school subjects Vega that are increscendo and that, by the time you realize it, you are walking around the room wanting to live it as if you were in a live show but with enough space not to bump into anyone. Social distance and personal madness.