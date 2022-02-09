Valencia, a movie destination

València is much more than Fallas, beach and paellas, it is also culture, history and tradition. Now is the time when the streets dress up for a party in anticipation of spring, and when, coinciding with the most notorious event in Spanish cinema, it is a good time to visit it. The Goya Awards celebrate their 36th edition, next February 12, in the City of Arts and Sciences. This event, responsible and supportive, will have as leitmotiv the centenary of the birth of the film director Luis García Berlanga, who died in November 2010.

For the city, 2022 has become the ‘Berlanga Year’, celebrating it with events, exhibitions, congresses and thousands of other activities. So this year is a perfect opportunity to rediscover the city, but this time, through cinema.





read also

Pepe Verdu

What to do in Valencia?

The city dresses up in culture with an exhibition promoted by the Film Academy dedicated to the great career of the filmmaker, at the Bombas Gens art center, located in the historic district of Marxalenes, under the name of Berlaguian Exhibition which can be seen from February 8 to June 12, 2022. Although Monday is the only day of the week that the exhibition hall closes its doors, the rest of the days it is open to the public.

Bombas Gens art center in Valencia Frank Gomez-Castrillo

In the surroundings we can find the Marxalenes park, which has an area of ​​80,000 square meters, and through which you can take long walks in which to admire various farmhouses, a type of rural construction of Arab origin of great historical interest.

On the other hand, from February 2 to 13, you can visit the urban exhibition From Valencia to the Goya In the town hall square. An exhibition dedicated to the Valencians who have won this Spanish award. On February 11, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and every 15 minutes, the City Council will project images of the filmmaker Luis García Berlanga and the Goya of Honor of this edition, José Sacristán, on its façade.

Images of the winners of the Goya awards in the city of Valencia Visit Valencia

And continuing with this event, some streets will be decorated with 12 giant replicas of the Goya statuette, whose creator was the Valencian sculptor Mariano Benlliure. These have been made by Fallas artists with the aim of honoring the award, and can be seen in: Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències, Ciutat Vella, Olivereta-Nou Moles, Patraix, Extramurs-Arrancapins, Monteolivete, Ayora, Cabanyal-Canyamelar , Hort de senabre-Creu Coberta, Orriols, Benicalap and Benimàmet.

A walk through these streets will allow us to take spectacular photos to upload to the networks. And coinciding with the day of the gala, various musical groups will perform Berlanga’s soundtracks along with the statuettes.

Giant replicas of the Goya statuette in the streets of the city of Valencia Visit Valencia

At the same time, we can visit the old and famous Rialto cinema, which currently houses the Filmoteca de València, located in the surroundings of the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. Most likely, this place was where the filmmaker saw the film that would lead him to become who he was. The film Don Quixote by director Georg Wilhem Pabst. The building was built in 1939 at the initiative of the González Galindo family, in Valencian art deco style. Seeing its facade is a delight. And do not miss the opportunity to visit the Ateneo Mercantil, on its roof is the Mirador, a place with a privileged 360º view.

Another option is to take a tour of the different scenarios in which several films have been shot. The feature film by director Luis García Berlanga All to jail of 1993, its main site is the Modelo de València prison. The city beach was one of the filming sites for Tram to the Malvarrosa (1997) directed by José Luis García Sánchez.

Plaque in honor of the filmmaker Luís García Berlanga Visit Valencia

The director Javier Fesser chose the Carmen neighborhood as a location for his film The great adventure of Mortadelo and Filemón (2003), and Pedro Almodóvar set various spaces in the city on the set of his film Bad Education (2004). In 2015, the City of Arts and Sciences became the set for tomorrowland, starring actor George Clooney, among others.

And if we are looking for the cinema of the future, we must visit the Hemisfèric of the City of Arts and Sciences, designed by Santiago Calatrava, which has an ovoid roof of more than 100 meters that houses the large sphere that constitutes a projection room. This venue is the largest in Spain, and has three projection systems: large-format cinema, IMAZ Dome, 3D digital cinema and the Fulldome system with astronomical representations.

Gastronomy dedicated to the Goya

People eating outdoors at restaurants in Valencia, Spain Getty Images

Another characteristic that dresses up the city is its gastronomy and, on this occasion, 30 restaurants will invite you to taste, from January 31 to February 12, a tasty feast in honor of the Goya, it is the Restaurant week. The prices of the different dishes vary from 25 euros at noon to 40 euros for dinner. To find out which ones offer this menu, you have to search the València cuina oberta website.

Once again, València offers endless proposals where not only entertainment and learning are the main drivers, but also enjoyment and its beauty are the drivers for this spectacular trip.

read also