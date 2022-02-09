Users accuse “Hoy” of hanging on Superholly to generate views

The controversy of Superholly and the “Hoy” program caused by Galilea Montijo revived on social networks.

And it is that although the influencer flatly denied his attendance, the program issued a statement.

Users believe that “Hoy” is trying to get hung up on the topic to generate views.

Users on social networks affirm that the “Hoy” program, broadcast by the channel of the stars, wants to hang on to the fame and controversy of the Superholly case.

And it is that last Monday, during the programmatic advance, Galilea Montijo affirmed that Superholly would teach English in the Hoy program; notwithstanding the influencer he denied it.

With all the commotion that the situation generated, the program issued a statement yesterday affirming that the office of the youtuber confirmed his attendance, but Holly Grace Marie denied it and demanded proof from the television program.

The controversy of Superholly for analyzing the English of Yalitza Aparicio

On January 11, the English specialist uploaded a video to her YouTube channel analyzing Yalitza Aparicio’s English, a common dynamic in her social networks.

Shortly after the publication, Yalitza Aparicio reacted with another video stating that her English was not perfect and declared that she is in the process of transformation and learning a new language; necessary in her career as an actress.

Galilea Montijo heard that Superholly “criticized” the Oaxacan actress’s English and it didn’t take long for her to make an unfriendly comment to the iinfluencer. Apparently, the driver of “Hoy” did not know the analysis of the specialist.

“The day you have Yalitza’s wool, Sofia Vergara and all those you criticize in your account, then we’ll talk baby, while don’t care,” said Galilea during the broadcast of the program.

Superholly adamantly denies her attendance at “Hoy”; users criticize the program for hanging on the controversy

Yesterday, the “Hoy” program issued a statement through social networks in which it clarified that it had formally invited Superholly and her office confirmed attendance.

“We want to clarify that we invited you to attend the Hoy Program through your office, who confirmed your participation to this production. However, on Monday, February 7, they canceled their visit, the promos had already been recorded and for that reason they went on the air.

In this regard, Superholly replied that they did not contact his office and asked for proof of the facts.

“HOW DARE YOU SAY MY OFFICE CONFIRMED?” the influencer said on Twitter in response to the statement.

HOW DARE THEY SAY MY OFFICE CONFIRMED?

Who did they contact?

Show evidence.

How I want to make myself look bad. https://t.co/tcXFzKkMpX — Superholly® (@superholly) February 9, 2022

Twitter became the space where users keep the conversation going globally and brands and marketers they take advantage of trends or controversies to generate views or join the conversation.

Ideally, the use of trends and controversies should be strategically and systematically incorporated into Twitter’s strategy, as it is one of the world’s leading social networks. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the platform had 192 million monetizable daily active users worldwide, data from Statista indicates.

However, when using trends and controversies, great care must be taken and the content must give a valuable contribution to the followers.

In the case of Superholly and “Hoy”, the television program preferred to continue with the controversy that was generating many views instead of clarifying the situation directly with the influencer.

A user on Twitter analyzed the scope that the Superholly case was having on the pages of the program.

“I propose to stop giving them diffusion. They are hanging off topic to generate views,” she wrote in a tweet.

Bandage: I had a doubt and I went to review the profile “of the program in question.” ONLY HOLLY’S TWIT has this reach; everything else is 👎 it could be my personal profile, wow. I propose to stop giving them diffusion. They are hanging off the theme to generate views. pic.twitter.com/4EVFmr2bEY – Norberto Arguello (@argueyo) February 9, 2022

And its logic can be corroborated by entering the program page, a previous Bad Bunny publication only reached 6 likes; Instead, the statement to Superholly fans had 653 likes, so is “Today” really hanging onto the controversy to reach Superholly’s audience? It is worth noting that the youtuber He has 199,478 followers on Twitter.

