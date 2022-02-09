Under the sun Sommer Ray is filmed up close in a swimsuit

The famous young American, Sommer Ray, became a trend in the world of the web after uploading a gallery of images and videos that managed to attract the attention of her ardent admirers, in which she appeared modeling from her garden with an attractive swimsuit while tanned in the sun.

As everyone knows, the renowned model is a lover of the fitness world and for that reason she takes advantage of her social networks all the time, especially Tik Tok and Instagram, to show how much she likes to do all kinds of workouts by posting some clips, with those who usually teach several of their exercise routines or from time to time just flaunt their slender silhouette.

It goes without saying, but it is more than evident that the popular internet celebrity is aware that her enchanting beauty and excellent physical condition are what have helped her to charm more than 40 million users on digital platforms, and it is For this reason, it tries to wear risky clothing in each of its updates.

On this occasion, the beautiful North American influencer wanted to pamper her fans and shared a series of photos through her personal account on the social network of the camera, which did not go unnoticed by Internet users, because in just a couple of hours was filled with hundreds of thousands of reactions.

But what managed to capture everyone’s eyes was a video that he uploaded to the end of his photo reel, where he recorded himself very close from head to toe in front of a mirror that was in the patio of his house in Californiaproudly displaying the results of his training in a dark orange two-piece swimsuit.

“It’s always summer in my little world”, is the message that Sommer wrote in the caption of his publication, with which he could already add more than 774 thousand reactions of likes in the form of a little red heart and about 2 thousand messages from his loyal fans.

