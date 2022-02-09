Uncharted: its director believes that the film “will exceed the expectations of fans”

Uncharted makes the leap to the world of cinema this February 11. PlayStation Productions wants to turn its most emblematic video game sagas into media franchises and, for this, the big screen is presented as an unavoidable showcase for many of its licenses. The saga starring Nathan Drake is the first of them since that distant Ratchet & Clank; this is the first with live action actors.

Reuben Fleischeran American actor known for leading works like Zombieland and Venom, is the one chosen to direct this adventure in which Tom Holland Y Mark Wahlberg they put themselves in the shoes of Nathan Drake and Victory “Sully” Sullivan, respectively. Speaking to FreeGameTips at a recent meeting at the Teatro Real in Madrid, Fleischer believes that this film will meet the expectations of fans.

Ruben Fleischer, during his interview with FreeGameTips in Madrid | sony pictures

Uncharted, a puzzle with elements from all video games

In conceptualizing this film, Fleischer acknowledges that Uncharted 3 and Uncharted 4 were the main inspirations. His relationship with the series dates back to the original PlayStation 3 work. “When the first Uncharted video game originally came out I played it, got familiar with it and obviously enjoyed it. But then, as my life went on, I got busier and busier, I started having kids, and… I started playing video games less and less.” When a few years passed and he got a job stability, he returned to the saga and realized what that name, Uncharted, had become: “When I got my job, I went back and studied the game, I found out what Nate and Sally had accomplished since the last time I played”, he completes. All this made him arouse the desire to have this opportunity, to direct the official Uncharted movie.

“To be honest, we have taken elements from each of the games. From Uncharted 4 has the flashbacks of Nate and Sam when they were kids. So we decided to include it in our story. Obviously also the plane sequence, which is in all the promotional materials, which is from Uncharted 3. And so on. we were taking small pieces of each other, to build our own world in the film”, details Fleischer.

The relationship between Holland and Wahlberg; between nate and sully

The film promises to build an organic and effective relationship on the big screen. Although it will be the fans who will have to judge the result as of February 11, Fleischer believes that it is one of the great virtues of the film. The chemistry between them.

“It was super easy to create that chemistry between Nate and Sally; between mark and tom. Simply because it comes naturally to them. They are such charismatic people and very, very funny. Therefore, in the pages of the script the relationship was clear: they made it their own and improvised a lot”, he argues convinced. “We just had to add details to really build that chemistry. I can’t take too much credit for it. They are two people who are very fun to see together on screen, ”he says.

Image | Sony Pictures/The New York Times.

Therefore, Fleischer believes that Uncharted has captured the essence of video games and will appeal to those who played Naughty Dog’s works on PlayStation consoles. The creator is clear about his argument: “I think this movie will exceed the expectations of the fans. simply because captures the spirit of what we all love about gaming. It has the same sense of adventure. The same fidelity to history and to the treasure hunt. Puzzle solving is a big part of it. At the center of everything is that dynamicthis relationship between Nate and Sally that we try to honor as much as possible from video games. The entire film has been made with respect and appreciation for games; but also wanting to create something new and different. It’s a different chapter in the Nathan Drake story.”

In our interview with Tom Holland we asked one last question: to sum up the movie in just three words. With Ruben Fleischer we have done exactly the same, and this was his response: Fun, action and adventure.

Uncharted It opens only in theaters this February 11, 2022 from Columbia Pictures, Arad Productions, Atlas Entertainment and PlayStation Productions.