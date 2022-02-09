two referents of America raised their voices in the dressing room

Henry Martín and Guillermo Ochoa raised the tone of voice with their companions after a new fall in America. In addition, they talked with Solari and promised to win the next three games.

America started the Closure 2022 with an unusual streak both for his general history (he is the maximum winner of titles of MX League), as for his performance in recent seasons, in which he got the fans used to fighting and being the protagonist of each tournament. He is currently in the bottom lot of the standings.

On the last day, Los Azulcremas received a harsh wake-up call: at the Azteca Stadium, they fell by 3 to 2 and they left a pale image against Atlético de San Luis, one of the worst teams in the tournament and that sees the percentage table with greater concern than becoming champion.

Regarding the commitment, the journalist Rubén Rodríguez released sensitive information about what happened after the game: “On Sunday, after the defeat against Atlético de San Luis, They took (Santiago) Solari out of the dressing room and (Guillermo) Memo Ochoa and Henry Martín raised their voices in the dressing room and said verbatim: ‘You have to put eggs in it. Let’s stop screwing around. This is America and whoever doesn’t like it should leave. This team is not for this place, but to be higher. We have to win all nine points next week.'”

In addition, the reporter asserted that the coach’s continuity hangs in the balance: “They do not agree with how things are going and they are going to talk to Solari, who is also more nervous than usual because he had a visit from the boss (Emilio Azcárraga) and because his team has not played well. Although there is no talk of a successor yet, it depends on the results. If the results continue to be negative, America will start looking for a substitute.”

Next match

The Coapa team will visit Torreón next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. to face Santos Laguna. In case of losing and Mazatlan gets at least one point in their match, they will be in last place in the table of locations.