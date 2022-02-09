Twelve last-minute plans for Valentine’s Day | The traveler

“The world collapses and we fall in love”, sigh Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart in a high point of White House. “The heart is an organ of fire,” Kristin Scott Thomas whispers to Ralph Fiennes in a torrid sequence of The English Patient. “They were good dreams. They didn’t get made, but I’m glad I got them,” Clint Eastwood tells Meryl Streep in a poignant scene from The bridges of Madison. There are passionate, incendiary, crazy, impossible or home-loving loves. Valentine’s Day, February 14, falls this year on Monday, and although kisses do not understand dates, many will take advantage of the next weekend to run away with their beloved or with their beloved. Here are 12 proposals.

island warmth

With an average temperature of 20 degrees in winter, the Canary Islands are the perfect option to watch the sunset on the beach as a duo without getting cold. The Las Conchas de Teguise beach, on the island of La Graciosa, stands out for its 600 meters of blonde sand, its blue sea and the multicolored shells that the sea drags to the shore. It is accessible on foot, by bicycle or SUV.

ask me for the moon

Miluna Open Rooms offers eight 30 square meter bubble rooms named after the moons of Jupiter (Calisto, Europa, Io and Ganymede), Saturn (Titan and Pandora) and Neptune (Nereid and Proteus) and all the comforts. Its main claim is the possibility of contemplating the sky from the bed. The low light pollution in the area, the town of Hormigos (Toledo) —just one hour from Madrid—, allows you to observe the sky clearly. A different place, ideal for couples, who will be able to see the almost full Moon that will shine on February 14 (if there are no clouds) with the telescopes in the rooms. From 249 euros per night, with breakfast and courtesy minibar.

love in boxes

One night to dream, two nights to escape, five nights to get to know each other traveling… Instead of a heart-shaped box of chocolates, Paradores suggests surprising Valentine’s Day with one of its new 2022 gift boxes: they don’t expire in three years and can be exchanged for stays, gastronomic dinners and other experiences in network establishments throughout Spain (between 70 and 625 euros). In parallel, the same chain has the promotion for couples A place to love yourself better: packages of one night (from 109 euros) or two nights (from 259 euros) with breakfast, treatment vip, check out unhurried, romantic dinner and strawberries and cava in the room. The offer is valid for stays throughout the month of February.

haunted havens

Warmth, intimacy and style are adjectives associated with the Rusticae seal. Your gift keys (between 95 and 400 euros, breakfast included) can be exchanged for stays of one or two nights in a selection of hotels associated with this brand that lend themselves to pampering and affection. With a 10% discount by entering the code VALENTIN22 when making the purchase online.







Dog sledding in Grandvalira (Andorra).

while the snow lasts

Veloz is the Mushing (dog-pulled sled) ride organized by the company Roc Roi in the ski resort of Grandvalira (Andorra). The two kilometer route costs 49 euros per person. If you want a more intense experience, you can complete it with a visit to the Caldea spa center, the spa largest thermal spring in Europe, and a stay in a four-star hotel with breakfast. The complete plan for two people costs 284 euros.

Honeymoon

The tour operator TUI launches the campaign love is a journeyand until February 14 (inclusive) applies a 3% discount on all the Boyfriends 2022 catalog programming, to travel until May 31 to countries in Europe, America, Africa, Asia and the Pacific region (those with borders open to tourists with the complete vaccination schedule).

Passions in front of the ocean

The Oitavos is an accommodation on the Portuguese coast of Cascais, next to the Sintra National Park, with 142 glass-enclosed rooms with ocean views. Your Sweet Honeymoon offer for couples includes the stay in premium loft, breakfast on a private terrace with sea views, champagne, fruit and rose petals in the room. From 268 euros per night (per room).

give air

The architects Mónica Rivera and Emiliano López planted in the heart of the Bardenas Reales desert, near Tudela (Navarra), the 22 prefabricated cabins of austere luxury built with recyclable materials and marked by the horizontality of the Aire de Bardenas hotel, with large windows that they serve to contemplate the desert horizon, and 10 bubble rooms to sleep sheltered by the stars. Its gift cards – Gourmet Air, Erotic Air, Celebrate, Fresh Air, Sweet Air, Romantic Air – allow you to personalize your stay by adding various extras to the menu (from 219 euros per night).







Two young men in a fortress in Alentejo, Portugal.

Those crazy nights touring Portugal

The song Eternal oath of salt, by Álvaro de Luna, could serve as the soundtrack of a trip through the Alentejo, in Portugal. His The tourism office suggests six plans for two for Valentine’s Day or any other date of the year, from spending a night under the stars at the Dark Sky Alqueva observatory to staying in unique hotels such as Imani Country House, near Évora, or Sublime Comporta, which pays homage to the flavors and architectural origins of the Portuguese region.

blind tasting

They say that love is blind. To prove it, Bodegas Protos has prepared an experience on February 12 and 13, the weekend before Valentine’s Day, which seeks to test the senses with a special visit to its facilities under the castle of Peñafiel (Valladolid). The program includes a blind tasting contest between pairs of four of its emblematic wines. Price: 40 euros per person which includes, in addition to the tasting, snacks. With prior reservation.

thousand adventures with you

Wonderbox offers 50 themed gift boxes with more than 3,000 travel experiences: Zen moment, Spa & wellness, Adventure, Wines, Adrenaline… The One Thousand and One Romantic Nights box (119.90 euros) includes a selection of hotels in Spain suitable for kisses and confidences. You can choose between two nights with breakfast, one dream night with breakfast, one night with breakfast and wellness activity, or one night plus dinner and breakfast.







Hot air balloons taking off at dawn next to the Alcazar of Segovia. FERNANDO FDEZ-ORUNA Getty

give me a hundred

Do you want your soul mate’s heart to race? Well, give her (or him) a race car, even if it’s just for a few hours. Formula GT offers packages gift for Valentine’s Day with the opportunity to drive a Ferrari, a Lamborghini or a Competition Formula in circuits such as Montmeló (Barcelona), Jarama (Madrid) or Cheste (Valencia) from 149 euros. Adrenaline is also guaranteed in the flights in wind tunnels offered by Aladinia (56 euros) or balloon flights from Segovia by Globos Boreal (170 euros).

Lonely Hearts

Not everyone has someone to lean on. The plan that Ouigo proposes to celebrate Saint Solterin February 13: a speed dating (speed dating of a few minutes) at 300 kilometers per hour on one of its high-speed trains on two of its routes between Madrid-Zaragoza and Barcelona-Zaragoza. People who wish to participate in the experience must register through the Ouigo Instagram account.

