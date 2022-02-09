Tremble Ben Affleck! Jennifer Lopez revealed why she ended her relationship in 2004

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck He has become one of the most popular and influential couples in the entertainment industry, after giving himself a second chance after several years.

Photo: Archive

The couple had an affair at the beginning of the decade of the 2000 how hard 4 years and ended before they reached the altar, however, the reason for their separation had been unknown until now.

Related news

Jennifer Lopez revealed why she broke up with Ben Affleck in 2004

The interpreter ofOn The Floor‘, he spoke for the first time about his breakup in the most recent interview he offered for the magazine rolling stone.

“It’s funny because Ben and I were together and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life but there was also this other stuff going on where we were being criticized and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out because we were too young to really understand each other.” that moment,” he said.

Photo: Archive

The actress Y singer He explained that at that time they could not realize that there were more important things in their lives.

“It was a brutal moment, it’s one of those things that you bury too deep so you can move on and mind your own business.”

Jennifer Lopez also spoke about the return of bennifer

Today, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they look very much in love while enjoying one of their best stages, although the protagonist of ‘marry me‘, I did not imagine that they would be together again.

Photo: Archive

“I don’t think we would have gotten back together if we thought it was going to happen. We feel like what we found again is much more important and how we protect that and live our lives is the balance that we have now.”