Tonight is a rain of stars, what time to see them?

The sighting of a shower of stars does not happen overnight, the meteorites They travel through the sky for a long time. In the case of the Alpha Centaurids, they began their appearance from January 28 and will exhaust their activity on February 21, but the date on which they will reach their maximum point will be tonight, what time and how to see them?

According to “The Sky,” Alpha Centaurids are classified as a type of bright meteorite. However, astronomers calculate that only six meteors will appear at an approximate speed of 56 kilometers per hour (km/h), so they recommend keeping full attention to the sky, during the appearance of the astronomical event, so that it does not go too far. none of them unnoticed.

The Centaurids come from the centaurus constellationlocated at the northern end of the Milky Way, Despite being an area of ​​low light, during February they reach their maximum magnitude. This increase in brightness is due to the magnetic activity of this “celestial vault”, made up of a group of stars. Among them is Rigil Kentaurus, the brightest star of its set and the closest to our Solar System. The first time its appearance was detected in the sky was in 1969, 53 years ago.



Although the average rate of this shower of stars is six meteorites per hour, this number can increase radically if the comet or associated object is close, according to “Universe Guide”. But, contrary to what one might believe, the fact that a smaller number of meteorites is sighted is not a negative point, since as and specialists have shown that the lower the distribution index, the brighter the meteors are, and the higher , dimmer.

The Alpha Centaurids tie with the Beta Centaurids, a sister constellation, with which, as well as sharing similarities, they are distinguished by differences. One of them, in the hourly rate and its magnitude: while the betas are more neat and bright, but both are located in the same approximate location in the sky, at the same time of year.

The best time to witness the appearance of this meteor shower will be at 02:00 hours, for which we recommend you set your alarm clock half an hour before the event, since astronomers suggest that the observer be placed in the place of appreciation 30 minutes before so that the view can get used to the darkness and optimally enjoy the astronomical show. Another suggestion is to find a place in the sky, devoid of light pollution that does not interfere with the natural light of the phenomenon.

