Tom Holland wants a new Spider-Man movie to be made…with Andrew Garfield

The months go by, but the spider fever shows no signs of fatigue. The success of Spider-Man: No Way Homereleased in December, aroused enormous interest not only because of the version of the hero embodied by Tom Hollandbut also for those of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield. And it was Holland himself who, in a recent interview, expressed his support for the possibility of a third feature film starring Garfield.

In an interview for the Comic Book site, Holland referred to his castmate and did not hide his enthusiasm to see him again dressed in the superhero costume of Marvel. In that talk, he assured: “I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3. I think it was wonderful that Andrew was able to make his peace with the character and with the studio, and also that he was able to win the audience back.”

Tom Holland wants to see a new Spider-Man movie, with his predecessor. Kay Blake – Agencies

In one of the most emotional moments of No Way HomeGarfield’s Spider-Man saves MJ (Zendaya) of certain death, trying not to make the same mistake as in his second film, which culminated in the annihilation of his partner. Of that scene, Holland said, “That moment where she saves Zendaya…the reaction from the fans in the room was something spectacular. It filled me with pride. So if Sony decided to make that feature film, they would have my full support, and certainly so would Andrew.”

A few days ago, the actor recalled the emotion he felt when he found out that Garfield and Maguire had agreed to participate in the latest superhero movie, and shared what he told them when they started working together: “Thank you, thank you and thank you more for doing this. Thanks for being here. Thank you for being so generous and allowing me to share this with you. Thank you for taking this leap of faith and coming back to this.”

After that, he continued to tell what happened between them: “I remember that we hugged and got emotional, because it was a moment that meant a lot to us. Director, Jon Watts, and the writers witnessed that moment between the three of them and said: ‘Excellent! Now we know how you will say goodbye to each other’. So, in essence, we re-acted that moment.”

The three Spider-Man

Beyond that camaraderie, in another section of the interview, and with some remorse, Holland confessed that, when he was hired to play the new Peter Parker, he did not call Garfield. “If, after my second film, they had told me that mine was finished and then I had found out that another boy took my place, I would have been devastated,” he reflected, and stressed that participating in this film together gave them “the possibility of make peace”.

The two installments of The Amazing Spider-Man, with Andrew Garfield, were released in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Next to Garfield, he was Emma Stone in the role of Gwen Stacy, partner of the hero. The films had a good collection at the box office, but without achieving the numbers that were expected. For this reason, and although the third part was planned, the project was canceled and the actor did not have the opportunity to close his trilogy. Perhaps now, with the enthusiasm of the public and the support of Holland, the possibility of achieving the long-awaited The amazing Spider-Man 3.